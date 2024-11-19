A Regional School Unit 21 school board member who was facing a recall election has resigned.

Kristin Shapiro emailed the board chair last Thursday with her resignation letter, according to RSU 21 spokesperson Matt Shinberg.

Efforts to recall Shapiro began after a Sept. 19 board meeting where she accused educators of harassing her and her family. The board voted to censure her on Nov. 8 in a 9-3 vote after finding that she engaged in misconduct by using profanity and making allegations against unnamed staff members.

After the vote, board chair Lesley Stoeffler said the outburst was “concerning” and threatens the community’s trust.

RSU 21, which includes Arundel, Kennebunk and Kennebunkport, has a 12-member board with representatives from each town. Shapiro represented Arundel.

Dorothy Gregoire, an Arundel resident and parent of RSU 21 graduates, has said she started the petition to recall Shapiro last month over Shapiro’s “history of outbursts.” The recall election was scheduled for Dec. 17.

The teacher’s union that represents educators and specialists employed by RSU 21 filed a complaint against the school board after Shapiro’s allegations in September, alleging that the board bargaining team interfered with ongoing negotiations. The union began the school year without a contract and has said Shapiro’s allegations were false.

