Market Basket is expected to open at The Downs in fall of 2026, officials of the Scarborough downtown development announced Wednesday.

The 80,000-square-foot store will be located at the corner of Market Street and Scarborough Downs Road.

“It is very rewarding to start delivering long-awaited amenities that residents and visitors want here in Scarborough,” said Peter Michaud, managing partner at The Downs, in a press release. “Market Basket is an excellent grocer, and we are confident this marks the beginning of exciting things to come at The Downs.”

Market Basket joins a list of prominent brands to call The Downs home, which includes Maine’s first Costco. Market Basket operates 90 stores throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Maine.

“We are energized,” said Rocco Risbara, a managing partner at The Downs. “Scarborough is a desirable community and the interest is very high — it is an exciting time for the region.”

The location will be Market Basket’s fourth in Maine, with stores located in Westbrook, Topsham and Biddeford.

“The Downs presented a vibrant opportunity for Market Basket to be located within a true town center, with people and supporting services all within walking distance,” said Joe Schmidt, director of operations at Market Basket. “The whole team is very much looking forward to bringing Market Basket and ‘more food for your dollar’ shopping to Scarborough and the surrounding communities.”

