The Downs, a mixed-use development project in Scarborough, announced Wednesday that Market Basket will be the first anchor retailer in the heart of its town center now under construction.

The family-owned regional supermarket chain is set to open a 80,000-square-foot store at the former Scarborough Downs in the fall of 2026 and employ 300 people. The Massachusetts-based chain has opened stores in Biddeford, Westbrook and most recently Topsham.

Maine’s first Costco opened at the edge of The Downs’ business park off Payne Road last fall, and Hannaford has two stores in Scarborough.

“Market Basket is an excellent grocer, and we are confident this marks the beginning of exciting things to come at The Downs,” Michaud said.

Market Basket started as a local, family-based business that has grown across New England. In 1917, Market Basket opened the first store in the mill town of Lowell, Massachusetts. Today, the retailer operates 90 locations across New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maine. The grocer credits low prices, strong customer service and loyalty to associates for its success and growth over the last century.

“The Downs presented a vibrant opportunity for Market Basket to be located within a true Town Center, with people and supporting services all within walking distance,” said Joe Schmidt, director of operations at Market Basket. “The whole team is very much looking forward to bringing Market Basket and ‘more food for your dollar’ shopping to Scarborough and the surrounding communities.”

Advertisement

The town center has been in the making since 2006, when residents and municipal leaders first added it to the Comprehensive Plan. Gov. Janet Mills led the groundbreaking last year. Valued at $130 million, first phase plans include a mix of businesses, boutiques and restaurants, tree-lined sidewalks and trails, mixed-use housing and a central green space. Since 2018, The Downs has built 680 units of housing and attracted businesses including Costco, InterMed, Allagash and IDEXX.

“As a longtime resident of Scarborough, I am thrilled to see this vision take shape after nearly 20 years of planning,” said Downs resident and former Scarborough Downtown Committee member Bryan Shumway. “Market Basket will provide a solid foundation the Town Center, and it reinforces the fact that the developers have been listening to the community.”

The Downs development team believes that Market Basket’s announcement will stimulate further activity among the entities that have expressed interest. The developers’ strategy for the town center is to balance national and local businesses using a mix of grocers, everyday service providers, junior retailers, restaurants and small retailers.

“We are energized,” said Rocco Risbara III, managing partner of The Downs. “Scarborough is a desirable community, and the interest is very high – it is an exciting time for the region.”

Market Basket will be located at the corner of Market Street and Scarborough Downs Road.

Copy the Story Link