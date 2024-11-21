Participants are invited to join the Brick Store Museum from Dec. 17 through Dec. 21 for the second annual Gingerbread House Exhibition. Families, individuals (all ages), and businesses are invited to share their works of gingerbread art with the community for the week before Christmas. All gingerbread houses will go on display on Tuesday, Dec. 17, starting at noon through 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.

According to a Brick Store Museum news release, gingerbread houses can be simple, fancy, realistic or whimsical. Participants are encouraged to have fun with creativity, architecture and design. The community is invited to the museum’s Festival of Traditions throughout the month of December; and especially Dec. 17-21 to view the gingerbread houses made by community members.

Visitors will receive voting ballots to select their favorite creations and the museum will welcome guest judges to review the entries and award prizes. Mainly, winners receive bragging rights for the year.

It is free to participate and, according to the news release, there is no theme as the museum would like to see what our community creates. To confirm participation, email Mary Delehanty at mdelehanty@brickstoremuseum.org.

Gingerbread lenders must drop off their entries between Saturday, Dec. 7, through Sunday, Dec. 15, at the museum’s front desk (check the website for open hours). Participants will be asked to fill out a simple exhibition card, including name, category (Child, Adult, Business), contact information, title and one or two sentences on the gingerbread structure. Name, title and description will be displayed next to the gingerbread houses.

For more information and guidelines, visit brickstoremuseum.org/gingerbread.

The Brick Store Museum is hosting extended-hour events throughout the holiday season, as well as free admission for the month of December, thanks to support from H.M. Payson.

