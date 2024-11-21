Democrats and Republicans alike are appalled by Trump’s cabinet picks.
The clownish appointment of disgraced former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz to direct the Justice Department is about turning the DOJ into a weapon against President-elect Trump’s enemies. A grossly unqualified RFK Jr.’s appointment as secretary of DHHS is a not so thinly veiled attempt at destroying the administrative state from within.
The destruction of the justice system and public health system would be real achievements for Trump and his lackeys who, so soon after his election, are already telegraphing that they want to destroy them both in order that all authority – all policy – funnels down from a top-down autocratic figure and him only.
Of course, these are as well quid pro quo appointments for the fealty these two clowns have shown the incipient autocrat.
Jon St. Laurent
North Windham
