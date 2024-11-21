Philip F. Cheney Jr.

SOUTH PORTLAND – On Nov. 18, 2024, Philip F. Cheney Jr. died in South Portland after a long illness. He was 84 years old.

A celebration of life for Philip F Cheney Jr. is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the South Portland Community Center, 21 Nelson Road, South Portland, in the Casco Bay Room.

To view full obituary and for online condolences please visit the Poitras Funeral Homes website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

