RAYMOND – Brenda Jean (McLellan) Olsen, 68, born in Winchester, Mass. to BJ and Carole McLellan, passed away peacefully on Nov. 3, 2024, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

She earned her BS in business administration from University of New Hampshire in 1978 and her MBA from New Hampshire College in 1988. She worked for the Weyerhaeuser Corp starting as a plant accountant and finished as the plant controller in 1995. She then worked as the financial controller for the Montalvo corporation and retired after 25 years in 2018.

﻿In 1984 she married the love of her life, Rolf Olsen, and together they raised two sons, Arthur (AJ) and Tucker in Raymond.

﻿A true lover of the outdoors, Brenda was an accomplished athlete and adventurer who brought passion and determination to everything she did. She was a skilled alpine skier who “shredded” the slopes with grace, and she enjoyed cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, figure skating, golf, tennis, racquetball, pickleball, waterskiing, hiking, fishing, and swimming. Her love for water sports began early—she learned to waterski at the age of four on Perry Pond, where her grandparents had summer cottages. Brenda became a master of the slalom course and an expert trick skier, dazzling those who watched her.

﻿In high school, Brenda excelled in basketball, serving as the captain of her varsity team, where her leadership and talent shone.

﻿After her family acquired a beloved camp on Trickey Pond, Brenda’s enthusiasm for water sports only deepened. She spent countless joyful hours boating, skiing, and creating cherished memories with loved ones.

﻿Brenda devoted hours to helping others. Working with beginners in pickle ball, heading up the Raymond Rec Friday Night ski program for elementary and middle school kids, leading youth groups at the church, assisting with the Raymond Arts Alliance. She loved her church where she acted as the treasurer. There she also assisted at dinners, ran the annual yard sale, sang in the choir, headed up the knitting and crocheting group and most recently was recently honored as a church elder.

﻿She loved to garden, can veggies and jam, and tend to her chickens. She was an accomplished seamstress, crocheter, and crafter.

﻿She is survived by her father Bertrand (Bud) Mclellan; her son Arthur, her son Tucker and his wife Caitlyn; her sisters Bonnie Pierpont and husband Richard and Christy Fogg and husband Robert; many nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother Carole; her brother Barry and sister Angela.

﻿She leaves behind a legacy of love, resilience, and countless beautiful memories. Her family and friends will forever cherish the time they spent with her, whether on the slopes, on the water, or simply sharing laughter and stories.

﻿May her adventurous soul forever soar.

A service to celebrate Brenda’s life will be held, 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30 at the North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham

﻿Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road, Casco. Condolences and tributes may be shared at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

the Raymond Village

Community Church

PO Box 285

Raymond, ME

