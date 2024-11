Exhibits/Galleries

Through Dec. 7

“under/current”: By Stephanie Garon, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery

Film

Nov. 21

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” (2022): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Nov. 26

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles” (1987): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Nov. 27

“The 4:30 Movie” (2024): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Nov. 30

“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” (2024): Rated PG-13, noon, Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

Nov. 21

Cumberland Crossing: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Ciera MacKenzie: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Nov. 22

Christie Ray: 6-9 p.m., Cowbell, 90 Rock Row, Westbrook. facebook.com/cowbellrockrow

Andrea Re; Matt Lucey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Pete Witham and the Cosmik Zombies: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

The Cover Tones: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Nov. 23

Travis James Humphrey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

The Last Waltz: Tribute show, 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $20. 21-plus. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Sugarbox: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Nov. 24

The Westbrook City Band: Free Christmas concert, 2 p.m., North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton. patsyleavitt55@gmail.com

Isaiah Bennett: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Off the Charts: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Nov. 29

Mad Honey Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Nov. 30

Band Beyond Description: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $15. lennyspub.com

Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection: 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

Chris Shelby: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Theater

Through Nov. 23

“Waiting For Godot”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $22. schoolhousearts.org

Nov. 23

“Cinderella Youth Edition”: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Gorham Middle School, 106 Weeks Road. $10. facebook.com/GorhamArtsAlliance

“Beautiful Blackbird”: Children’s book on stage, 11 a.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. $19-$24. porttix.com

Through Nov. 24

“Gianni Schicchi”: One-act opera, 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Russell Hall, USM campus, 37 College Ave. $24, $18 seniors, $20 alumni, $10 students. usm.maine.edu/theatre

“Shrek the Musical”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Windham High School, 406 Gray Road. $17, $15 seniors, students and children.