JD Davison scored 16 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter as the Maine Celtics rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat the Capital City Go-Go, 105-101, in a G League game Friday night at the Portland Expo.

The Celtics erased an 18-point deficit in the first half, then fell behind again in third quarter before Davison and Baylor Scheierman sparked Maine’s comeback. Scheierman finished with 17 points off the bench, including nine in the fourth.

Davison also had 11 assists, three steals and two blocked shots. Drew Peterson chipped in with 18 points.

Former Boston Celtics player Justin Champagnie led Capital City with 26 points.

Copy the Story Link