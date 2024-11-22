PORTLAND – Michael Sutherland Will, 81, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at Maine Medical Center in Portland after a brief illness.

Michael was born Dec. 2, 1942, in Rochester, NY to the late George and Ruth Will. He graduated from McQuaid Jesuit High School and then served in the United States Coast Guard. He moved to his adopted home of Maine in 1981 where he worked for many years as a contractor. He was a devoted son, father, and partner who will be remembered by all who knew him for his kindness and generosity.

Michael is survived by his current longtime companion Dianne Postupack and his former spouse Mary Anne Will; as well as his two sons, Paul Will (and his wife Sarah) of Maryland and Lawrence Will of Colorado; and his five grandchildren, Catherine and Samantha (Paul) and Ella, Jayda, and Logan (Lawrence). He is also survived by Dianne’s children David Postupack, Amy Polky, Ann Dorr, and Daniel Postupack as well as her grandchildren Justin, Mariah, Travis, Jacob, Aren, Coby, and Sara who he treated like his own. He was predeceased by his beloved canine companion Penny.

A Mass celebrating Mr. Will’s life will be held Sunday Nov. 24 at 11:00 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 150 Broadway. The family invites you to join them for refreshments and an informal memorial gathering following the service at the Rockland City Council Chambers at 270 Pleasant Street. Interment will be at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations to:

the American Heart

Association

in his name are

appreciated

Copy the Story Link