MADISON — A Madison man was arrested Thursday after allegedly stabbing his landlord, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Nordin, 59, stabbed his 82-year-old landlord after the landlord attempted to enter Nordin’s apartment at 12 Heald St. for a maintenance-related matter, Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster said in a statement Friday morning. The incident was reported around 1 p.m. Thursday.

The landlord was allegedly stabbed in the stomach and hand, and the injuries are considered non-life-threatening, Lancaster said. The landlord, whose name was not released by the Sheriff’s Office, was taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan by ambulance for treatment.

Nordin was arrested and charged with one Class B count of aggravated assault, Lancaster said. Three patrol deputies and two detectives from the Sheriff’s Office were involved in the investigation.

Nordin was being held as of Friday morning at the Somerset County Jail in Madison, with cash bail set at $25,000, according to Lancaster.

In Somerset County, those arrested Thursday typically appear before a judge Friday afternoon, when bail initially set could be adjusted.

Nordin’s arraignment in Skowhegan has been set for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 5, 2025.

