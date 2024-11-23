SCARBOROUGH – Laurier A. St. Onge of Scarborough, died on Nov. 14, 2024, at age 70. Laurier was born in Lewiston, Maine on Jan. 27, 1954.

From a young age, Laurier had many health issues, but his determination, strong faith, and loving support of family helped him reach his goal of becoming an electrical engineer. After graduating from the University of Maine, Orono, he worked at several companies in southern New Hampshire and Massachusetts, including Analog Devices where he was awarded his first patent, “Image Sensor Using Multiple Array Readout Lines”. He would say he never worked a day in his life, because he loved what he did.

﻿Laurier had many interests, including amateur radio and photography, but his greatest was music. A true audiophile, he took great pride in his custom-designed stereo system and extensive music collection. Most of all, he loved listening to 70’s rock greats like Rush, Jimi Hendrix, Allman Brothers, and Pink Floyd, and the louder, the better.

﻿Laurier enjoyed cooking, and with characteristic attention to detail and love, often baked the family’s traditional tourtiere, (Canadian meat pie) at Christmas, declaring them the best.

﻿Laurier was genuine, openhearted, and loved being with people. Despite many setbacks, he let nothing stop him from enjoying a full and happy life. We will miss his sense of humor, intellect, sensitivity, and love.

﻿A memorial service will be held on Jan. 27, 2025, at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 167 Black Point Rd, Scarborough.

﻿Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

﻿Donations in his honor may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital

﻿

