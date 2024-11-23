SOUTH PORTLAND – Kelly Lord, 59, passed away peacefully on Nov. 18, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

﻿Kelly was born in Portland on July 9, 1965, the daughter of the late Daniel and Jane Lord Jr. She graduated from South Portland High School in the class of 1983 and went on to study business at the University of Southern Maine. Kelly started her career at Hannaford Brothers, transitioning to Ahold Delhaize of America when they changed hands, where she dedicated 38 years of her life.

﻿A lover of the outdoors, Kelly spent much of her time hiking, particularly enjoying trips to Acadia and Mount Katahdin with friends and family. She also hiked in the White Mountains and enjoyed camping adventures at Acadia. Kelly had a passion for crafting, especially card making, scrapbooking, and holiday-themed projects. For the past 16 years, she organized craft nights with her five closest friends, and Kelly was the proud host of an annual cookie swap where, over the the past 20 years, hundreds off varieties of cookies were exchanged. Creating pottery was a bucket list item for Kelly, and she checked that off her list with her friend Lisa Hall, creating hundreds of unique pieces that she gifted to family and friends over the years.

﻿Kelly was an extraordinary baker, known for her perfectly round molasses cookies—a recipe passed down from her grandmother and framed as a cherished family keepsake. Thanksgiving dinner was a special tradition for Kelly, who took on the role of host, ensuring everyone felt welcome at her table. Her gatherings ranged from 8 to 15 people, and her love for hosting extended to the annual Christmas Eve parties, which she co-hosted with her sister Kimberly, welcoming as many as 60 people. Kelly was always meticulous in her planning, making sure every detail was accounted for. Kelly’s love for family extended to her dogs, Mitzi, Brandy, Tasha, Sophie, Cooper, Barkley and Sprout.

﻿Peaks Island held a special place in Kelly’s heart since she was a child, and she often invited friends to join her there. Her lifelong friend, Lori Gaudreau, frequently stayed with her, their bond so strong that Lori became like family, even calling Kelly’s grandmother Nana Hamilton. Kelly was always up for an adventure and loved to travel. Although she visited locations throughout the United States and Europe, Walt Disney World remained her favorite vacation spot for more than 30 years. She cherished the memories she made there with family, friends and co-workers.

﻿Kelly is survived by her sisters, Kimberly Lord of South Portland and Carol Lord and her partner Jay Waddington of South Portland; her beloved niece, Tasia Schwartz and husband Joshua, and their children Loretta and Lucille; her Shih Tzu, Barkley; and her dearest friend, Lori Gaudreau, who had been by her side since they were five years old.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A 1 p.m. funeral service will be held in the chapel on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial reception following burial at Coppersmith Tavern and Table, 671 Main Street, South Portland.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel. To view Kelly’s memorial page, or to share online condolences, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Kelly’s memory may be made to:

the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

217 Landing Rd.

Westbrook, ME 04092

