CASCO – On Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, Joseph Black of Casco, Me, lost his epic 30-year battle with cancer. This round got the best of him. The myth, The man, The legend could battle no more. Joe was a 20-year veteran from the Air Force working in the Strategic Air Command on Titan II missiles. He was an avid outdoorsman from a young age. He loved fishing, camping, boating, and hunting. He could capture an audience with his fantastic storytelling and loved to have a good time. You should hear about “Going Bobbing”! He was loud, honest, and direct, you always knew where you stood with him.
Joe was a beloved husband for 57 years to Lorene, and protective, loving father to Wesley and Kimberly. His grandchildren, Andrea, Aaron, Alanna, and Kaylan, were the apple of his eyes. Along with his wife, children and grandchildren, Joe is survived by his mother, Arlene Black, his brother Lloyd and his wife, his sister Debra, and youngest brother Ira and his wife, along with many nieces, nephews, and longtime friends. Joe’s passing has left a huge hole in our hearts. His larger-than-life personality and wild stories will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held Saturday November 30, from 4:00 – 5:00PM followed by a service at 5:00PM at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais, & Segee, 434 River Rd in Windham. A gathering will follow at the Windham Veteran Center. A private interment will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery, North Yarmouth.
To express condolences please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, care of Hospice of Southern Maine 390 US-1, Scarborough, ME 04074.
