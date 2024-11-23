St. Onge, Laurier A. 70, of Scarborough, Nov. 14. Memorial service, Jan. 27, 11 a.m., First Congregational Church, Scarborough.
St. Onge, Laurier A. 70, of Scarborough, Nov. 14. Memorial service, Jan. 27, 11 a.m., First Congregational Church, Scarborough.
