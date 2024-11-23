The aftermath of the Nov. 5 election has reinforced the MAGA movement’s grip on national policy and, with it, the persistent threat to one of America’s most democratic institutions: libraries. Now more than ever, communities in Maine and across the country must rally to defend these bastions of free thought and access to information. Libraries provide uncensored information and empower citizens to engage meaningfully in public life.

Libraries are deeply rooted in the ideals of our founding documents. The Constitution and Bill of Rights guarantee freedom of speech, the press and access to information – principles libraries embody daily. From establishing the Library of Congress in 1800 to creating state and local libraries across the country, these institutions have ensured that knowledge remains accessible to all, regardless of socioeconomic status. Yet, these ideals are increasingly under attack by a movement that seeks to undermine intellectual freedom through funding cuts, book bans and censorship.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sonya Durney, Ph.D., MLIS, is past president of the Maine Library Association. She lives in Waterboro.

The MAGA agenda’s threat to libraries is both explicit and insidious. At the federal level, Republican administrations have repeatedly targeted library funding. The Trump administration’s attempts to eliminate the Institute of Museum and Library Services – the agency that provides critical support to libraries – are part of a decades-long pattern. Since Nixon, Republican administrations have attempted to dismantle federal funding for libraries, jeopardizing their vital services.

At the state level, Maine’s libraries face growing challenges from legislators aligned with national book-banning movements. These groups weaponize fear and misinformation, pushing for bills that restrict access to educational materials, impose censorship and undermine local control.

Bills like L.D. 123, which sought to strip public schools of protections for distributing so-called “obscene” materials, and L.D. 1008, which proposed a rating system for school library books, reflect a chilling trend. While these bills were ultimately defeated, the debates they sparked reveal the rising tide of censorship sweeping across our state and nation.

Maine’s libraries remain steadfast in their mission to protect democracy, provide uncensored information and promote inclusivity. They are indispensable allies in combating the disinformation and bigotry Roxane Gay described as “the biggest challenge of our lifetime.” As Gay noted in a recent New York Times op-ed, we must “ready ourselves for the impossible fights ahead.”

Libraries are ready. By ensuring equal access to unbiased information, libraries play a pivotal role in creating a more just, educated and sustainable society. Libraries are not partisan. They serve everyone, offering free, unbiased information that equips individuals to make informed decisions. But they cannot do this alone. Maine citizens must advocate for their libraries, reject censorship, and push back against attempts to politicize institutions essential to democracy.

In an era when misinformation and authoritarianism threaten to overwhelm us, access to information is our defense. Protecting libraries is an act of community solidarity and a commitment to the democratic ideals that define us as a nation.

