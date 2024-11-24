The fall sports season has come and gone in Scarborough, but it left plenty of memories in its wake.

Here’s a sport-by-sport look back:

Golf

Golf was the first sport to award its hardware and Scarborough was happy to be the recipient of the Class A plaque back on Oct. 11.

The Red Storm posted a team score of 317 to beat runner-up Cheverus by six strokes. In addition to the team title, senior standout Marc Twombly won his second individual title in three seasons.

“We’ve had some great teams the past four years, and to finally get it done, it feels so good,” said Twombly. “Everyone just performed when they needed to. I’m so proud of all my guys.”

Also scoring were Keenan Buteau (80), Nic Harmon (81) and Erik Swenson (85).

“It’s a one-shot deal,” longtime Scarborough coach Mike Murphy said. “It just happened to be our day. We all felt like we had a few slip through our hands (in recent years). I think there was a chip on their shoulder.”

Cross country

On Nov. 2, Scarborough’s boys’ cross country team joined in on the title fun, scoring 69 points to edge defending champion Portland by one in a fabulous finish.

Atticus Merriam was second for scoring purposes, finishing the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 30.48 seconds, easily finishing ahead of his seed.

”I passed one kid on the final straightaway, which I think made the difference for the team,” Merriam said.

Ethan Keller wound up sixth. Also scoring were Baxter Merriam (11th), Landen Springer (24th) and Nicholas Koziell (26th).

The crown was the Red Storm’s 11th all-time and their first since 2018.

Scarborough’s girls competed at states for the first time in five years and had 213 points to come in eighth (Falmouth won with 61). Laurel Driscoll was third and qualified for New Englands as an individual.

Boys’ soccer

A week later, boys’ soccer came within a whisker of winning a title of its own.

The Red Storm went 12-1-1 in the regular season. After downing No. 6 Deering, the reigning regional champion, in the quarterfinals (2-0), Scarborough won a pair of games in breathtaking fashion to emerge as the top team in Class A South. First, in the semifinals, the Red Storm needed a dramatic save from goalkeeper Seamus Corry on a penalty kick with under a second to go to survive No. 2 Falmouth, 2-1. Then, in the regional final, Scarborough downed No. 4 Portland, 1-0, in overtime, on a header off a corner kick from EJ Herrick.

But in the state game versus Camden Hills, the Red Storm couldn’t find the net and wound up losing in penalty kicks to finish 15-2-1.

“We played fantastically defensively and I couldn’t be more proud,” said longtime Scarborough coach Mark Diaz.

Girls’ soccer

The Red Storm girls, winners of consecutive Class A crowns, had a chance to make it three in a row for the first time in program history, but also fell just short.

After a regular season which saw Scarborough tie Gorham and Cheverus and lose only at Falmouth, on a goal in the final second, the Red Storm dominated in the regional tournament, defeating No. 7 Marshwood (4-1) in the quarterfinals, third-seeded Gorham (4-2) in the semifinals and top-ranked Windham (3-1) in the regional final.

That set up a state game showdown against Bangor, for the second year in a row, and when Maggie Booth scored early in the second half, another coronation seemed imminent, but instead, the Rams came to life, scored three unanswered goals and beat Scarborough, 3-1, to end its season 14-2-2.

“This season was a lot of fun for me personally,” said longtime Red Storm coach Mike Farley. “I had some visions on what this team could be with some big changes, starting with playing with three backs and playing a much more direct style then we have in the past. I was worried about how as a group we would handle it and my players continued to show they are really high IQ soccer players and not only did they embrace the changes, all players that were directly affected by the changes really took off this year and had great seasons. I couldn’t be prouder of what this team accomplished getting through a very tough region and we just came up short in the last game of the season, but it wasn’t for a lack or effort.”

Volleyball

After getting to the state match in 2023, Scarborough’s volleyball team didn’t go far this past season.

The Red Storm went 6-8 in the regular season, then swept South Portland in the preliminary round, but in the quarterfinals, Scarborough lost at reigning and eventual repeat champion Gorham in four games (22-25, 25-14, 21-25, 12-25) to wind up 7-9.

Field hockey

Scarborough’s field hockey team went 6-8 during the regular season, struggling against the powerhouses like two-time champion Cheverus, Biddeford and Gorham and playing very competitively against everyone else.

A 1-0 loss at Massabesic in the preliminary round ultimately ended the year at 6-9.

Football

Scarborough’s football team got off to a strong start with a win at Edward Little, then dropped five straight games, being shutout three times. The Red Storm never quit, however, and were rewarded with a wild win at defending Class C champion Leavitt. Scarborough then closed with losses to South Portland and Thornton Academy to wind up 2-7.

Press Herald staff writers Drew Bonifant and Steve Craig contributed to this story.

