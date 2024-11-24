To many, hunting and conservation may seem incompatible, perhaps even contradictory. After all, how can the impulse to protect the environment be consistent with the act of killing wildlife? Because this is a question in many minds, it’s an important issue to understand.

The history of hunting is as long as the history of humanity. Ancient peoples hunted for survival; today, many of their descendants hunt for subsistence. Conservation is a much newer endeavor. As technological advances in society dramatically increased humans’ efficiency at encroaching on habitats, excessive harvesting of animals for food and fashion led to the depletion of species like the American bison and the roseate tern. Soon, the need to protect natural places became clear.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ed Robinson is an active public speaker, a trustee of the Harpswell Heritage Land Trust and the author of the Nature Notes from Maine book series.

Hunters were some of the first conservationists. Sportsmen like Teddy Roosevelt and Gifford Pinchot were champions for transformational legislation like the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, which regulated hunting seasons and set “bag limits” on how many game birds could be shot per day. Hunters also offered vital support for the Pittman-Robertson Act of 1937, which created an excise tax on the sale of firearms, ammunition and fishing gear. Funds raised are returned to the states, where they support professional wildlife management and state-owned recreational lands. Today, this tax raises over $1 billion a year.

Across North America, some of the strongest advocates for conservation have been hunting groups dedicated to specific species. They include the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF), the Ruffed Grouse Society and the National Wild Turkey Federation. These groups focus on public education, species-specific research programs and conserving critical habitat – much of it accessible to the public. One of these groups, Ducks Unlimited, boasts nearly 700,000 members and together with partners has conserved over 16 million acres of vital nesting habitat for dozens of waterfowl species across North America.

Hunting is big business in Maine, too. The purchase of Maine hunting and fishing licenses generates nearly $9 million for the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife annually, and the economic impact of hunting in the state is estimated at nearly $400 million. Hunting supports as many as 4,000 jobs in our state, and much of the economic benefit accrues to more rural areas where added seasonal income is vital.

Still, there is concern that a decline in hunting will hinder conservation efforts. To address this, new mentoring programs seek to engage young people in hunting. Perhaps most impressive is the growth in female hunters. Over the past decade, women have become the fastest growing group of hunters in Maine, now constituting 15% of license holders. Maine Women Hunters is one of the most successful hunting groups of its kind in the country, helping a growing population of women provide their families with organic, sustainable meat.

Is there a disconnect between hunting and conservation? There does not need to be. Engaging in ethical hunting practices is an important part of participating in the natural world. Many sportsmen and women understand that protecting our environment is essential – not only to maintain productive places to hunt and fish, but to preserve our lands and waters for healthy wildlife populations to thrive and future generations of humans to enjoy.

This connection to nature has driven my own commitment to write extensively and speak publicly across Maine about conservation issues. In addition to helping RMEF and Trout Unlimited raise funds for habitat projects, I have written two books on Maine wildlife, with all proceeds benefiting the Harpswell Heritage Land Trust. In recent years I have been mentoring a young hunter and teaching him the importance of habitat improvement.

The challenge of protecting an Earth in jeopardy requires a broad coalition. Hunters are important partners in this work, and their investments are a critical engine in support of conservation. If you’ve never hunted before, consider signing up for a course to understand the role this historic practice plays in our conservation landscape. You may be surprised at how the experience enhances your connection to the natural world.

“Nature Connects” is a monthly column showcasing conservation stories from people and organizations across Maine. To learn more or suggest story ideas, email reply@mcht.org.

