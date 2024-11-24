SPRINGVALE – Debra L. Anderson, 72, of Springvale, died peacefully on Thursday November 21, 2024 at her home.

She was born in Caribou, June 14, 1952, the daughter of Charles and Florence (LaPointe) Paul. Debra was raised on her parents’ potato farm in Caribou where she gained her love of animals. She reminisced often about her love for her parents and the farm life. Debra was an avid reader, enjoyed camping and spending time with close friends and family. Debra adopted many animals and gave generously to multiple organizations.

Debra retired from the Register of Deeds office for York County after working for the County for 33 years.

She was predeceased by her parents and her sisters, Ruth Harrington, Cora Gibson and Myrna MacDonald.

Debra is survived by her children, Shane Anderson of Springvale and Angela Pouliot and her husband Scott of Lebanon; her grandchildren, Derek Pouliot of Fryeburg, Kailey Pouliot of Rochester, N.H., and Jasper Pouliot of Lewiston and her great-grandchildren Kaine and Everliegh Pouliot.

A Celebration of Life will take place during the holidays for close family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local hospice or animal welfare society.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Carll-Heald and Black Funeral Home, 580 Main Street, Springvale. To view Debra’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

