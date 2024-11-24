GORHAM – Rocco Marzilli Jr., a beloved family man, dedicated public servant, and finance professional, passed away on Nov. 18, 2024, at Maine Medical Center. He was 79. Born on Jan. 10, 1945, in Portland, Maine, Rocco was the son of Rocco Marzilli Sr. and Maria (Federico) Marzilli.

Rocco graduated from Deering High School and pursued higher education at The University of Maine in Portland. Rocco married Joanne (Lawrence) Marzilli in 1967 and celebrated 57 years of marriage this past June. Together, they built a family and shared a lifetime of memories.

Rocco was well respected for his contributions to municipal finance. He served as the Deputy Finance Director and Budget Director for the City of Portland before taking on the role of Finance Director for the City of South Portland in 1976. In 1989, he transitioned to Regional Waste Systems, later known as ecomaine, where he served as the Director of Finance and Administration. Rocco retired in 2009, leaving behind a legacy of professionalism and dedication.

Rocco enjoyed Corvettes (he owned two), motorcycles, photography, coffee with lifelong friends, and target shooting. However, Rocco loved cooking and family gatherings the most, especially around holidays and special events. He was well-loved by friends and family and known for his gentle demeanor and dry sense of humor.

He was predeceased by his father, Rocco Sr., and his daughter, Melissa. Rocco is survived by his loving wife, Joanne, and his mother, Maria. He is also survived by his sons, Tim Marzilli of Old Orchard Beach and David Marzilli, wife Lara of Oregon. Rocco’s siblings include his brothers, John Marzilli, wife Kathryn of Bethel, Vincent Marzilli, wife Roanne of Enfield, and Francis Marzilli, wife Lynne of New Gloucester. He is also survived by his sisters, Maria Tripp, wife Patrice of Windham, and Barbara Marzilli of South Portland. He leaves three beloved grandchildren, Adam Woodward of West Virginia, Ashlynn Bailey of Oregon, and Rocco Marzilli of Oregon. Additionally, he is remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family thanks his doctors, nurses, CNAs, and the first responders of the Gorham Fire Rescue Department. They especially thank Dr. Jessica Bian and the staff with the Maine Health Cancer Care in South Portland for the care they provided to Rocco.

﻿A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at 11 a.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave, Portland, ME. The service will be followed by a graveside service at New Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland, ME.

Instead of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the charity of your choice in Rocco’s name

