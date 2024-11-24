SOUTH PORTLAND – Ronald “Mr. T” G. Trudeau, 90, of 15 Froswick Ave, South Portland, passed away peacefully on Nov. 17, 2024, at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough. Born on Sept. 3, 1934, in Malden, Mass., Ron was the only child of Raymond and Iola Trudeau.

Ron was a lifelong sports enthusiast who loved New England teams, especially the Boston Celtics. He enjoyed playing basketball and golf, achieving a memorable hole-in-one at Willowdale Golf Course, and excelled at darts, earning numerous trophies. A proud member of the VFW, Ron was a social butterfly known for his knack for running into someone he knew wherever he went.

Ron was a graduate of South Portland High School and at the age of 19 joined the Army, an experience he described as “the most rewarding time of my life besides my wedding day.” He met Judythe, the love of his life, at the Sebago Lake Sorority Camp. Their relationship flourished through phone calls and postcards during his military service. They married on August 14, 1954, and shared 53 loving years until her passing in 2008.

Ron retired after 33 years with New England Telephone and moved to South Portland in 1966. He loved his family deeply and is survived by his children, Larry, Rory (wife Deborah Elliott), Brett; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; cousin Robert Trudeau (wife Cyn) of Ocala, Fla.; many special friends and extended family.

Known affectionately as “Mr. T,” Ron had a deep love for butterflies. This passion endured throughout his life, symbolized by the four butterfly tattoos he proudly wore. Ron also adored his terrier mix, Waco, calling him “Waco Boy.” Each year, he celebrated Waco by taking out a birthday ad in the newspaper.

Ron spent his final five years at the Maine Veterans’ Home, where he formed many cherished friendships. The family is eternally grateful and would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff and residents of the Maine Veterans’ Home.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife Judythe; his daughter-in-law Terry; and his beloved Waco.

Visiting hours will be held on Dec. 3, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland, 1024 Broadway with a funeral service starting 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. To express condolences, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in Ron’s memory may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, Kennebunk

