With winter on its way, the snow will be flying momentarily. Now’s the time to load up on used outdoor gear.
Presented by the Down East Ski Club, the sale includes ski and snowboard jackets, bindings, helmets, cross-country and downhill skis, poles and boots, gear bags, snowshoes, ice skates, gloves, goggles and more.
If you have some of your own gear you’d like to rehome and make a few bucks from, drop-off is from 1-5:30 p.m. Friday. The registration fee is $1 per item, and you’ll receive 80% of the sale price, if the item sells.
Down East Ski Sale and Winter Expo
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Portland Expo, 239 Park Ave., free admission. On Facebook.
