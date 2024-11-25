Education foundation

sets fundraising goal

The Education Foundation of the Kennebunks and Arundel has been a transformative force in RSU 21’s educational landscape, channeling nearly $1.8 million into our local schools since 2006. Our mission goes beyond traditional funding — we bridge the gap between district budgets and innovative educational opportunities.

Through strategic investments, we’ve supported groundbreaking programs that inspire student learning. From immersive writing partnerships with the Telling Room to cutting-edge biology lab equipment, the foundation has enabled educators to create extraordinary learning experiences that extend far beyond the standard curriculum.

We rely on generous donations from you, the community, to fund these critical educational initiatives. Every donation, regardless of size, directly empowers our students and teachers. By investing in Education Foundation of the Kennebunks and Arundel, community members can help expand STEM programming, enrich literacy, ignite creativity, and provide professional development opportunities for our educators.

Our goal is ambitious but achievable: reach $2 million in cumulative support this year. This milestone represents more than a financial target — it symbolizes our collective commitment to educational excellence in RSU 21.

Advertisement

We believe that when a community invests in its schools, everyone benefits. Together, we can continue to create transformative educational experiences that prepare our students for future success.

Jen Foy, president

Education Foundation of the Kennebunks and Arundel

Fixing the country’s

immigration system

Advertisement

On day one, Trump has the opportunity to signal Congress that he is willing to sign into law the broadly supported bipartisan immigration bill that is just waiting for action. The bill is S. 4361 – Border Act of 2024 118th Congress (2023-2024).

The legislation would create systemic, transformative changes at our southern border and release funds for new enforcement tools to stop the illegal flow of immigrants as well as a strategic expansion of the wall, increased technology, more detention beds, more agents and more deportation flights.

There would be changes to ambiguous asylum laws and a reduction in the flow of illegal drugs. The Border Act gives the president new emergency authority to shut down the border when it is overrun, and so much more.

It appears, however, Trump is going in a radically different direction. He plans to round up millions of men, women and children using the U.S. military and conducting operations which could potentially be untethered from both the laws of human decency and our country.

Trump is proposing chaos and cruelty over systemic change and sound economic policy. His large-scale deportation operation has the private prison firms salivating over potential profits, while business owners fear losing essential employees. The Trump deportation plan will be problematic and expensive with a price tag of at least $10 billion a year.

On the other hand, the Border Act could usher in a new opportunity for us to be unified through laws and actions that provides protection as well as opportunity.

Please consider the implications of both options and advocate for the one you believe is best for our communities and country.

Joanne Hulsey

Kennebunk

Copy the Story Link