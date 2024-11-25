Portlander Reid Allen said he started the Nostalgia Maine Instagram account in April 2020, during the initial COVID-19 shutdown, “partly out of boredom of being stuck at home and also because I’ve always been very passionate about history and the state of Maine.”

There are now more then 12,000 followers on the page, and Allen has posted more than 1,000 times.

With the handle nostalgiamaine, the account consists of photos he finds and receives from followers.

Recent posts show the Maine Mall in 1971, Bob Dylan leaving the Wax Museum record store on Fore Street in Portland in 1978, and the Cadillac Mountain parking lot in the 1950s.

You can easily spend a few hours browsing the photos, and you’ll find images from all over the state from several decades.

The Nostalgia Maine page has gotten so popular that Allen recently announced fans can purchase tote bags and stickers.

