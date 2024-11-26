Three projects are in process to inform future planning priorities for the town of Scarborough: the vulnerability assessment, open space plan and transportation study. These documents will provide clearer direction and prioritization for addressing some of the major issues facing Scarborough, like the effects of development on our natural landscapes, getting around town safely, and funding projects in a way that keeps Scarborough an affordable place to live with continued quality services. Town staff and consultants encourage the public to weigh in at various upcoming points in the projects.

The town’s vulnerability assessment was included as part of Scarborough’s fiscal year 2024 budget (approved in June 2023). It is a crucial first step to develop a comprehensive understanding of the town’s vulnerabilities and adaptation strategies to improve resiliency in the face of predicted environmental stressors, such as flood hazards and sea-level rise. Scarborough, like other coastal communities, is feeling the impacts of sea-level rise, storm surge and increased precipitation, as exemplified in the January 2024 storms. An assessment will identify the town’s most at-risk areas and infrastructure.

The vulnerability assessment is being conducted by consultants GEI and guided by a working group of town staff, residents of Pine Point, Prouts Neck, and Higgins Beach neighborhoods, and representatives from other community groups. Over the past couple of months, GEI collected data throughout town to better understand which areas and infrastructure are at risk, develop strategies for addressing vulnerabilities and prioritize solutions. This fall, the working group will review identified vulnerabilities and recommend three to five pilot projects to receive a closer look by GEI. Preliminary engineered designs will be developed for some of the sites. The town will be able to use this information to seek funding to begin addressing priorities.

The vulnerability assessment is estimated to be complete by summer 2025. The results will be presented as an interactive StoryMap showing the data used/collected through the assessment process, vulnerable areas in Scarborough, and suggested adaptation strategies that may be implemented to make Scarborough more resilient to flooding.

Another plan in progress is the open space plan, which aims to maintain Scarborough’s character and ensure the future of its landscapes and natural resources. Work on the plan began in the spring when the town hired the consulting firm, Viewshed. An Ad Hoc Open Space Committee was also formed to help guide the project. Over the past several months, the planning team has compiled and analyzed data and collected community input through an in-person workshop, online survey and community events.

All of the information has been compiled into a draft plan that is under review by staff and the Ad Hoc Open Space Committee. The draft open space plan will soon be available for the public to review, and an online comment form allows the community to provide feedback. When complete, estimated for early 2025, it will help guide and prioritize land conservation efforts in Scarborough.

The final consultant-guided project nearing completion is the town-wide transportation study. Consultants Barton & Loguidice and TYLin spent the past several months evaluating our transportation network and identified next steps for design, further study or additional efforts. Staff and the Transportation Committee have reviewed and provided comments to sections of the study along the way.

The town last completed a comprehensive transportation study in 2006 and many of these elements were incorporated. Since then, there has been a shift in the perspectives of our residents on traffic and how we may want our roadways and mobility corridors to function. One main question considered was, is having some congestion tolerable in order to slow traffic down and provide a safer environment? The Transportation Committee is leading this discussion to try to find a balance. The transportation study focuses on five guiding principles: implement Complete Streets strategies; prioritize safety; create a multi-modal network (more transportation options); meet transportation demands; and encourage connectivity.

The transportation study will be available on the website for public review on the week of Nov. 25. Town staff and consultants will present key elements from the study during a council workshop on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers preceding the regular Town Council meeting.

Allison Carrier is the marketing and communications manager for the town of Scarborough.

