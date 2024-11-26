Maine joined several other states Tuesday in a lawsuit that accuses energy companies and an industry group of promoting fossil fuels despite damage to the earth’s climate due to greenhouse gas emissions.

Attorney General Aaron Frey sued BP, Chevron, Exxon, Shell, Sunoco and the American Petroleum Institute, saying the companies and industry group deceived Mainers about the “role of fossil fuel products in causing climate change.” The lawsuit was filed in Cumberland County Superior Court.

Frey, who is seeking re-election, said he intends to hold the energy companies accountable for “failing to warn Mainers and concealing their knowledge about the devastating consequences of the increasing use of fossil fuels on Maine’s people, economy and environment.”

The result has been significant financial and public health costs, property damage and other harms, he said.

“For over half a century, these companies chose to fuel profits instead of following their own science to prevent what are now likely irreversible, catastrophic climate effects,” Frey said.

The American Petroleum Institute did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment about Maine joining the lawsuit, which already has drawn more than 20 states, tribes, cities and counties.

