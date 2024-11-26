WESTBROOK – Marilyn Rae Powers, 81, passed away in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family, on Nov. 24, 2024.

She was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on July 21, 1943, the eldest daughter of Raymond and Ella (Clark) Arvisais.

As a child, Marilyn moved to Portland, Maine, and later graduated from Deering High School in 1961. On April 11, 1964, she married her high school sweetheart, Alan (Jeff) Powers, and they stayed married until her passing. After high school, Marilyn practiced cosmetology, graduated with a nursing degree from Westbrook College, and subsequently worked in senior care. In addition, she and her father were partners at Friends and Trends, a specialty gift shop.

She and her husband raised three sons, Marc, Steven, and John. She found a good balance between work outside and inside the home and rarely missed her boys’ sporting events – she knew cold April baseball all too well. After surviving a bout of cancer in the early 1990s, she and Jeff traveled extensively for the next 25 years.

She was happiest with family and beamed with pride over her three sons raising their families. She loved gardening and rock hunting and never met a bag she didn’t like. Marilyn was well-loved as a friend, aunt, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 60 years, Alan Powers; sons, Marc (Julie), Steven (Leslie), and John (Zuleika); grandchildren, Michael (Erin), Matthew, Mitchell, Olivia, Annabel, Nathaniel, and Eli; great-grandchildren Carrington and Adeline; her sister Carolyn (David) and brother Thomas (Dianne). She was preceded by her sister, Arlene (Edward).

Per Marilyn’s wishes, the family will gather in remembrance and celebration in a small private ceremony.

To share memories of Marilyn please visit, http://www.dobsonfuneralservices.com

