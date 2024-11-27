Cape Elizabeth police officers rescued an injured bald eagle along Ocean House Road Wednesday.

The bird had sustained injuries to its wings and one eye, the Cape Elizabeth Police Department said in a statement on social media.

Working with members of the Veterinary and Rehabilitation Center of Cape Elizabeth, police officers collected the bird in a cardboard box and transported it to Avian Haven’s rehabilitation center in Freedom, Maine, a town of around 700 people in Waldo County, the department said.

Once considered threatened, the bald eagle was delisted from Maine’s endangered species list in 2009, according to the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

The department found more than 730 nesting pairs across the state during its last aerial survey, conducted in 2018.

