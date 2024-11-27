Stories from Maine column misrepresents Popham Colony

While those of us involved with Maine’s First Ship are proud of our achievements in building a recreation of the 1607 ship Virginia, and we appreciate the history of the Popham Colony, being labeled as the site of the “First Thanksgiving” is not part of the story we tell.

The recent article “Stories from Maine: America’s real first Thanksgiving was in Maine” by Lori-Suzanne Dell is problematic for several reasons, not the least of which ignores the very real impact of colonialism on the Indigenous people already in North America.

First, the encounter noted in the journal that Ms. Dell’s article references was likely not one where Nahananda or Skidwarres “welcomed” the English. Both men had been kidnapped by English sailors a few years earlier and taken to England as slaves, then returned to what is now Maine by the English in hopes that they would act as “guides.” Instead, the message received by Wabanaki was one of mistrust toward the English.

Second, the Popham settlers and the Wabanaki did meet with one another, and smoking and meals together were certainly part of the trading ritual. However, Thanksgiving is a harvest festival. The settlers landed at Popham in late August, far too late to plant anything.

As an organization, we are all too aware of the Popham Colony’s place in Maine’s history and of our responsibility to tell a more complete and inclusive story for our visitors, including students.

Articles such as Ms. Dell’s make our work more challenging, and we welcome her and others to visit us at the Bath Freight Shed and enjoy the Jane Stevens Visitors and Learning Center, and the pinnace Virginia.

Matt Blazek,

director of educational operations,

Maine’s First Ship, Bath

'Business' pushes senior out of Brunswick

During my four years in Brunswick, I became involved in the community through People Plus providing IT support for seniors and participating in their writing group. My weeks were filled with meeting new people, writing weekly essays for the writing group, trivia night at several locations in Brunswick, regular bike rides in the community and interesting outings with local friends. Life was good until my landlord asked for a nearly 40% increase in rent for my small, one-bedroom apartment.

His demand changed everything for me. I argued that as a senior on a fixed income with high health costs and with the need to use a substantial part of my income to visit my children overseas, his demand seemed unreasonable and unethical. He looked at me with embarrassed, yet determined eyes and said, “Business is business.” I stood incredulously at my door as the news gradually sunk in. I had no idea where to go or how to organize a move with just one month’s notice.

“Business is business,” I kept thinking as I desperately considered options to move from my home. It eventually became clear to me that I would have to make a dramatic change at age 76, after having settled into a comfortable and rewarding life in Brunswick. I managed to organize my personal effects and home furnishings in a matter of two weeks with an intervening COVID bout, and then chose to move into a shared apartment in Massachusetts from the options I had.

While traveling over the next two months, I kept thinking about the “business is business” concept. I consoled myself with the idea that the owner’s family concerns, financial obligations and the need to do what other Brunswick property owners had done was enough for him to send me packing. But I still wondered if removing me and then turning the small apartment into a Vrbo rental home was the right thing to do. I wonder if the world around us is changing to the extent that human relationships and a sense of morality have been subordinated to profits and personal gain. I am hoping for a time when we can revisit the concept of “business is business” from a human perspective. I truly miss Brunswick.

William Perry,

Stoughton, Massachusetts

