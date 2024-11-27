SOUTH PORTLAND – It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our mother, Pamela Ann Welch, formally of South Portland. Pam passed away on Nov. 20, 2024, at Maine Medical Center, with her family at her side.

Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, located in South Portland, Maine.

Full extended obituary to follow at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Copy the Story Link