Vitanza, Janet 86, of Kennebunk, Nov. 26, 2024. Service, Nov. 30, 11:30 a.m., Church on the Cape, Kennebunkport. Care, Bibber Memorial Chapel, Kennebunk.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Vitanza, Janet 86, of Kennebunk, Nov. 26, 2024. Service, Nov. 30, 11:30 a.m., Church on the Cape, Kennebunkport. Care, Bibber ...
Vitanza, Janet 86, of Kennebunk, Nov. 26, 2024. Service, Nov. 30, 11:30 a.m., Church on the Cape, Kennebunkport. Care, Bibber Memorial Chapel, Kennebunk.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.