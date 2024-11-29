DAYTON – Richard T. Gosselin, 34, of Dayton Lane, passed away Saturday at his residence.

He was born in Biddeford on Dec. 2, 1989, the son of Richard Gosselin and Lynn Hanson Caron.

Richard attended local schools and graduated from Thornton Academy in 2008.

He was a hard worker and was very proud of his accomplishments with his employment. He enjoyed working in the lumber trade and acquired many good friends over the years through his employment.

He loved his fiancée Ashley Hall and his family very dearly.

Richard enjoyed New England Sports, music, the family times at Kennebunk Pond, and his cat Dexter.

Survivors include his mother, Lynn M. Caron of Hollis and husband Maurice “ Freeman”, his father, Richard D. Gosselin of Dayton and wife Trisha, step-brothers Dylan Dorais of South Portland, Joseph Dorais of Lyman, and Michael Caron of Sanford, step-sisters, Megan Dorais of Biddeford, uncles Mark Hanson of Stratham, N.H., Wayne Hanson of Lyman and wife Donna, and Dennis Gosselin, aunts Wendy Anders of Biddeford, Tina Gosselin of Hollis and husband Mike, Roxanne Whitney of Biddeford and husband Mark and Lisa Morency of Biddeford. He was close to his many cousins, especially his cousin Travis.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Laurel Hill Chapel, 293 Beach St., Saco. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the chapel. Burial will follow in the Deering Park section.

Copy the Story Link