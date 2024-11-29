For its first pre-season fundraiser, nonprofit Cape Elizabeth Community Arena went retro Nov. 15 with a “Miami Vice for the Ice” party at the Purpoodock Club on Spurwink Road. Most of the 130 guests came decked out in New Wave fashion reminiscent of the 1980s crime drama.

“When I walked in, I didn’t know if I was in Maine or Florida,” said Melisa Filipos, who spoke about the impact of the community rink on her son, a recreational skater who has cerebral palsy. “All the kids have really encouraged Van to come and be himself. I’m so grateful this is part of the Cape community.”

Last winter, the seasonal rink on Gull Crest Drive offered 650 hours of ice time, including everything from skating lessons for 3-year-olds to pond hockey for those 60 and over. More than half of the rink’s schedule is for “open skate” – which is free to the public.

“At first, people thought it was going to be hockey, hockey, hockey,” said Scott Liston. “But hockey is only about 15 percent of the usage. One of the biggest events last year was the Taylor Swift night. For middle school kids, it was like a school dance.”

The rink benefits neighboring communities, too, explained board member Monica Malcolmson, a former professional figure skater who teaches second grade at Brown Elementary School in South Portland. “I run an after-school program that involves skating on Mill Creek Pond,” she said. “And when we’re not able to do that, we bring programs to Cape Arena that are equitable and inclusive.”

The Cape rink has a Zamboni for professional resurfacing and, unlike a pond, there’s no danger of falling through thin ice. The rink structure was donated anonymously, and the town pays for the electricity. But the rink is a labor of love requiring 10,000 volunteer hours per year, from assembling, maintaining the ice, running programs and taking it all down again.

The Miami Vice-themed party raised $32,000 toward the nonprofit’s longer-term goal to build a four-season, open-air, multi-purpose arena with restrooms, lockers and an event room.

“Skating under the stars is beautiful,” said board member Julie Furt. “But we’re always dealing with the weather.”

Weather permitting, the rink opens for the season Dec. 11. Schedule information is at capearena.org. That’s also where tickets are available for the Dec. 14 Skate with Santa and Friends (10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $15 person or $45 for a family of four).

