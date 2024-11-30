PORTLAND – Herbert John Spach, 89, died peacefully on Nov. 19, 2024, due to complications from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Herb was born on June 25, 1935 to Flora and Hans Spach and grew up on the east side of Binghamton, N.Y. He graduated from Binghamton High School and received his associate’s degree from Broome Technical College in Mechanical Engineering. He served as a Bridge Specialist in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. After his two years in the Army, he traveled throughout Germany visiting relatives and developing close friendships. He continued to nurture those close friendships with his German relatives throughout his life, visiting frequently.

Herb married the love of his life, Alice, in 1962. They enjoyed a wonderful marriage full of love and fun times, raising their two children to do the same. Throughout his life, Herb had many professions and was successful at everything he did due to hard work and dedication. After working as a draftsman to start his career, he owned and operated Main Street Motors, fixing and selling cars. He renovated many kitchens and baths in the Binghamton, N.Y. area, then built houses both in Endwell, N.Y., and Portland, and eventually built a group of townhouses in Westbrook, where he retired with Alice. There, he enjoyed being a grandfather and puttering around the townhouses.

Other than his wife, family and work, Herb was devoted to fun – waterskiing at Oquaga Lake each evening after work followed by a Manhattan or a beer. On calm mornings, Herb would get on a disc, climb the ladder and turn circles, all while being pulled behind the boat. This spectacle brought people onto their docks to wave. He also taught countless kids and adults to waterski and ride on the disc and pulled many kids on a tube behind his Cobalt boats over the years. Herb loved a good bonfire and built giant structures to burn, often toasting with JagerMeister to end the evening. Herb’s other favorite things included ziplining with his grandchildren, eating ice cream and chocolate cake, and polka-ing with Alice.

Herb was predeceased by his devoted wife, Alice; and his infant son, Eric.

He is survived by his beloved brother, John Spach of Binghamton, N.Y.; his daughter, Karen and her husband Drew Larsen of Burlington, Vt., his son, David and his wife Darshana Spach of Portland; his beloved grandchildren, Ava Spach, Sam Spach, Ella Larsen, and Greta Larsen; his “second son” Matt Ruhnke; his wonderful German relatives; and many more nieces, nephews; and friends.

Herb’s family appreciates the wonderful care he received from Sonya Martin at Sable Lodge, South Portland, and compassionate care provided by Gentiva Hospice and The Landing at Saco.

May Herb be in his red truck, pulling his red Cobalt boat, on his way to meet Alice and his many friends and family heading towards a new adventure. A celebration of life, definitely featuring a bonfire, will take place next summer.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the

Alzheimer’s Association

