YARMOUTH – Canda D. (Manwaring) Tinkelenberg, 81, died on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024 in Yarmouth.

She was born on Jan. 27, 1943, daughter of Rosamond (May) Manwaring and Joshua G. D. Manwaring.

A full obituary is available at http://www.directcremationofmaine.com. A Celebration is tentatively planned for the spring of 2025; inquiries may be sent to cdtinkestate@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the

MSSPA

P.O. Box 10

South Windham, ME 04082

http://www.msspa.org/tribute/

Copy the Story Link