GORHAM – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Norma Jean (Papi) Francis, 72, of Gorham. Norma passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on Oct. 30, 1952, in Portland, Norma was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.﻿

Norma dedicated 41 years of her life to her career as a registered nurse in the Mother and Baby Department at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Her unwavering dedication, kindness, and skilled care touched countless lives, leaving a profound impact on families throughout Southern Maine. Her children fondly recall the many heartfelt moments when strangers would approach her to thank her for her compassion and bringing calm and joy to their childbirth experiences.

Beyond her professional life, Norma was a woman of many talents. She loved sewing, fabric, yarn, and fiber art and was a skilled craftswoman and an exceptional cook. Her favorite pastimes included visiting local greenhouses, yarn stores, and Southern Maine’s restaurants and boutiques. She delighted in sharing her favorite meals with her family after a day out shopping or hunting for the perfect plant to add to her vibrant collection.

Norma is survived by her children and their spouses, Benjamin Francis and Kate Griffith, Jessie (Francis) and Dean Hurteau, Timothy Swinburne and Katie Mulkern, and Daniel Swinburne. She was the beloved grandmother to Hudson and Emerson Hurteau, Luke and Sophia Francis, Naomi McGee, and Blythe Swinburne, who were the light of her life.

Norma is also survived by her brother-in-law, Bruce Francis, her sisters and sister-in-law and their spouses, Donna Nappi and Bill Dawson, and Jina (Papi) Romano and Rick Romano, Grace Romano and Eddie Howard; as well as their children and grandchildren. She cherished her treasured in-laws, nieces, and nephews, who brought light and love to her life.

She was predeceased by her parents, Agamenone and Clementina Papi; her husband, Jamie Francis; her brother, Joseph Papi; and her nephew, Joey Papi.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodfords St. Portland, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a brief service starting at 4 p.m.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit her online guestbook at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to Hospice of Southern Maine in honor of Norma’s compassionate spirit.

