SOUTH PORTLAND – Dana Louise Trattner, of South Portland, 73, passed away on Nov. 15, 2024, in Portland.

Dana was born in New York City, N.Y. on May 7, 1951, to George G. Trattner and Justine M. (Young) Trattner. Dana grew up in New Rochelle, N.Y. and received her BFA from Syracuse University and her M.S. in Education from Leslie University. She was a brilliant artist and educator known for her bright colors and loving personality.

She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey A. Stevensen; son, Reid T. Stevensen, wife Jennifer Stevensen and granddaughter, Cadence V. Stevensen; and daughter, Gina L. Stevensen.

