Mainers have a long tradition of coming together to protect the woods, waters and wildlife we hold dear – for the health of our communities, economy and future generations.

The new year will bring changes, with a new administration to Washington, D.C., and a new Legislature to Augusta. But regardless of who Mainers voted for at the ballot box, one thing we can all agree on is that our natural environment is what binds us together, and it’s what makes our state such a special place to live, work and explore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Luke Frankel is woods, waters and wildlife director at the Natural Resources Council of Maine. Jack Shapiro is climate and clean energy director at the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

Mainers have successfully rallied against past attempts to weaken the safeguards that protect our clean air, clean water, and environment, and as Maine’s leading non-partisan, statewide environmental advocacy organization, we are ready to do so again with you.

We remain as determined as ever to keep making progress here in Maine. We have a strong track record of standing up against polluters and passing laws that have set an example for the rest of the nation.

That is the promise of Maine. We are proud and practical people who value hard work, solving problems, and we understand that a clean and healthy environment is necessary to support our way of life and economy, today and for future generations.

This year, we are inspired by the decisive passage of the Maine Trails Bond, with a vote of 55% to 45% statewide. The campaign for the bond united more than 520 towns, businesses, and organizations, bringing together people and groups that don’t always see eye-to-eye: snowmobilers and ATV riders with land trusts, multi-use path advocates, business owners, wilderness guides and mountain bikers. It was the latest powerful example of what we can accomplish when we come together to create a better future, united by our shared love of Maine’s outdoors.

We are also buoyed by the rejection of a polluting mine that had been proposed for the Katahdin region by an inexperienced and underfunded mining company. Thousands spoke up in unison with the Wabanaki Nations against the damage that an irresponsible mining operation would have had on the crystal-clear waters and critical fish habitat in the region.

We can build on this progress. We can double down on our commitment to land conservation and protecting Maine’s North Woods while respecting the Wabanaki Nations and supporting our heritage farming and forestry industries. Conserving more land and ensuring access for all Mainers will protect biodiversity, pull carbon pollution out of the air and make sure everyone can enjoy the nature of Maine.

The updated Climate Action Plan is another example of Mainers coming together to forge practical solutions to tough challenges. Required by a bipartisan bill passed in 2019 during the first Trump administration, the update lays out an ambitious and achievable pathway for meeting the state’s climate goals while encouraging new economic opportunities, creating good-paying jobs, saving money on energy costs, and making our communities more resilient.

These positive examples are proof that we can continue our impressive legacy as a state, achieving as much progress as possible for the health of our climate, environment and people during the months and years ahead.

If there are attacks on bedrock environmental laws like the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act and Endangered Species Act, we know Mainers can and will respond. If there are attempts to rip away vital clean energy investments in the Inflation Reduction Act that are creating thousands of U.S. manufacturing jobs and saving people and businesses money, we will be at your side to defend them.

The best way to face our challenges is by working together on a foundation of honest, open dialogue founded in science and our love of Maine’s environment. We know we can face down tough problems if we turn toward each other and avoid the temptation to focus on our differences.

Let’s work together to build the future we all want for Maine – a future that values clean air and water, healthy forests, abundant wildlife, livable communities, sustainable businesses and accessible outdoors for all.

We are inspired by the people we meet every day, who bring knowledge, creativity and passion to this work we do together to protect the nature of Maine. Together, we can ensure continued progress in protecting what we love while improving the lives of people throughout our rural state.

