Maine State Ballet’s performance of ‘The Nutcracker’ is not only a holiday tradition for Mainers who go to watch the ballet, it is also a tradition for many of the dancers. One mother said she used to dance in the production, but now she comes and hangs out backstage to spend time with her daughter who is still dancing.

Photos by Brianna Soukup

