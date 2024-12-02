Bridgton Academy is holding their annual Holiday Auction over the first week of December. The auction, which has been held since 2011, supports the mission and work of the more than 200-year-old academic institution, and typically sees more than 1,000 bids placed by over 300 bidders.

While the event is largely supported by members of the Bridgton Academy community, such as alumni, current students, and families of students, the online nature of the event means that it is open to the public. A communications associate from the school, who did not wish to be quoted directly, told the Lakes Region Weekly that the academy loves to have members of the wider Bridgton and Lakes Region community involved, as the school gets several donations from local businesses.

The communications associate noted how, in the past, the auction had featured a wide variety of gifts, particularly ones related to unique New England cultural experiences. Often, these come in the form of unique experiences related to Boston sports teams, such as great seats at Celtics, Bruins and Red Sox games, a VIP Red Sox evening with NESN, and tickets to major rivalry games, such as Red Sox vs. Yankees.

One of the highest selling items in the history of the auction was an autographed helmet belonging to NFL wide receiver and Bridgton alumnus Victor Cruz. The communications associate recalled how two bidders became really competitive, and the donation amount kept going higher and higher. Notable items on sale this year include tickets to all four of Boston’s major league sports teams, tickets for a Boston Duck Boat Tour, ski passes for Pleasant Mountain, and weekend getaways to multiple hotels and lodges.

In a press release from Norway Savings Bank, which was one of the sponsors of the event, CEO Dan Walsh said, “For generations, Bridgton Academy has encouraged and fostered individual and academic advancement in thousands of students, helping them realize undiscovered potential. We are pleased to play just a small part in the academy’s massive impact both on the students, their families, and the communities they serve in the years that follow.”

The auction began Nov. 29 and ends Dec. 8, and will be hosted entirely online at biddingforgood.com/bridgtonacademy. The majority of the items were posted prior to the auction opening, but items donated after the auction started may be added over the course of the week.

