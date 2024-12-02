WINTHROP — Electric school buses supplied through a federal grant to several Maine school districts continue to have problems, school officials say.

The debate over the safety of the buses came up again at Winthrop Public Schools, which has four of the vehicles, after Lion Electric recalled a part on the buses.

It’s the latest issue the buses have had, as over the past year, the Department of Education urged the schools to sideline the buses. However, because of the conditions of the grant, the school district must continue using the buses or pay for the cost upfront.

A majority of the eight school districts where Lion Electric school buses are stationed across the state continue to experience issues with the vehicles.

“We would hit a bump and the whole bus would shut off,” said Chris Franelli, the transportation director for Camden-based Five Towns Community School District. “That was around the time the state grounded all of its vehicles. It was because of that.”

ONGOING PROBLEMS

Advertisement

Lion Electric is a Quebec-based vehicle company that supplied eight school districts across the state with its 2023 electric bus.

In July, the company recalled a part on the electric school buses. By mid-September, the Winthrop Public Schools were still waiting for the part to arrive from Lion Electric to fix the bus.

The recall was the latest issue the buses have had in the two years since the district received the four electric school buses through federal grant from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program.

To ensure the buses are safe to transport students after receiving the fix, Winthrop’s Interim Superintendent Becky Foley urged the transportation department to test drive the buses for two weeks. The end of the two week period was Nov. 25, but the Winthrop School Board decided Nov. 20 to keep the buses off the roads until the board, and community, can get more answers on their status.

Related Winthrop School District one of several to report issues with new electric school buses

A Canadian news outlet reported last week that Lion Electric is considering selling the company. The company has reportedly lost $131 million over four business quarters and laid off 520 staff members, or around 40% of the workforce.

Patrick Gervais, a spokesperson for the company, declined to answer questions, but directed a reporter to two school districts that are “very happy” with their electric buses: Five Town Community School District in Camden and Bingham-area Maine School Administrative District 13.

Advertisement

Superintendent Maria Libby of Five Towns School district said they, too, have had issues with their buses, but Superintendent Sandra MacArthur of the Bingham-area schools said the district is satisfied with its electric school bus.

“It has performed well and met all of our expectations. We have had no issues. It is my understanding that our bus specifications are different than the Winthrop buses. Our buses have air brakes (non-electric) which are the same type of brakes that all of our buses have,” MacArthur said, adding that the district uses the buses only for short-distance trips.

In the two years that the Camden-based Five Towns Community School District has had its one Lion Electric School bus, Fanelli estimates the issues made the buses inoperable for at least two months, collectively.

The school district has a mechanic on site that can help with bus fixes not related to the power of the vehicle, as Lion Electric would take care of any electrical fixes. Fanelli said Lion Electric usually sends someone within five business days to fix the problems, but until then, the bus can’t run.

Five Towns Community School District will receive another electric bus through the next round of funding with the EPA grant, but it will be a Thomas Built Bus, a Maine company. Chelsea-based Regional School Unit 12 received two electric school buses this spring from Thomas.

“We haven’t had nearly the problems Winthrop has had and others who have Lion Electric buses, but it hasn’t been a flawless timeframe since we owned it,” Fanelli said.

Advertisement

Yarmouth School Department Transportation Director Chris Storer said the district’s two electric buses have not hit the road yet this year, and that the district is also still experiencing problems like Winthrop. Storer’s two buses displayed messages about high-voltage failure and compression failures.

Normally when someone buys a vehicle with problems, they are protected under the “Lemon Law,” Storer said, but that the law does not exist with commercial vehicles.

If school districts choose to send the vehicles back, the districts might be on the hook to pay back the amount, which for Winthrop, with four buses, is upwards of $1.5 million.

“We honestly don’t know at this time,” Storer said of the district’s plans moving forward with the electric buses. “We are still trying to explore that. We have great faith in electric vehicles, but it’s all about researching and doing more work so we can more forward with a brighter future and more successful attempt at making our fleet a green fleet.”

CLEAN SCHOOL BUS PROGRAM

When asked if other schools nationally have experienced problems with the Lion Electric School buses, a spokesperson from the DEP said the department is not allowed to share details about other school districts that have partnered with Lion Electric and directed the Kennebec Journal to Lion Electric.

Advertisement

The spokesperson, Shayla Powell, reminded that the selectees are required to follow the program requirements and said the DEP meets with the bus manufactures, like Lion Electric, to discuss and address common challenges with the product.

“In order to respect the privacy of other selectees, EPA is not able to share details about other school districts that have been partnering with Lion Electric,” Powell said. “Lion Electric is in a better position to answer your questions as they are engaged on a regular basis with product support and maintenance.”

The Maine Department of Education, which urged school districts to take the buses off the roads in February, does not track buses purchased through the DEP grant or complaints from school districts, said Chloe Teboe, director of communications for the DOE.

“The extent of the Maine DOE’s involvement in this program includes helping SAUs to assess their readiness for electric vehicles. However, because of the local control factor of public education in Maine, SAUs make their own decisions about whether they purchase electric school buses—and, if they choose to do so, what kind of bus they purchase from the four companies listed in the state’s master agreement,” Teboe said.

The Clean School Bus Program prioritized school districts across the country to receive free electric school buses in exchange for taking a diesel bus off the road. The program launched in 2022 and aims to reduce emissions, as electric school buses are said to be 50% more efficient in cutting operational costs.

A law passed in 2022 sets a goal for 75% of new school bus acquisitions in Maine to be zero emissions by 2035.

Copy the Story Link