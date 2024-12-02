Cooper Flagg and the Duke men’s basketball team had an eventful week, dueling No. 1 Kansas in a down-to-the-wire contest that ended with a 75-72 Jayhawks win, and then defeating Seattle University, 70-48.

The challenges won’t stop, with Auburn (ranked No. 4 last week) and Louisville up next. Here’s a look back and what lies ahead this week for Flagg and the Blue Devils:

Last week

A trip to Las Vegas for the Vegas Showdown ended in frustrating fashion, as Duke climbed out of a 57-48 hole to take a 67-65 lead over the undefeated Jayhawks with just under six minutes to go, but stumbled down the stretch.

Flagg scored 13 points to go with five rebounds, three assists and a steal, and gave the Blue Devils a lead with a dunk with 5:53 to go. He also had a layup with 2:29 left that tied the score at 71, but similar to the Kentucky loss earlier, he made mistakes at the finish. He missed a free throw with a chance to tie the score with 1:38 to play, and then had a costly turnover with Duke down 73-72 with 48 seconds to go.

“You want the ball in your best players’ hands. (Freshman) Kon (Knueppel) and Cooper made so many plays throughout the second half,” Duke Coach Jon Scheyer said. “We’re asking a lot of 17-, 18- and 19-year-olds. We are. That’s what they want.”

Duke rolled later in the week to beat Seattle, with Flagg scoring nine points with nine rebounds and seven assists in 27 minutes of play.

The week ahead

Wednesday

Opponent: No. 4 Auburn

Time: 9:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Noteworthy: It’s another nationally televised game, as Duke hosts the 7-0 Tigers. Auburn has already scored three victories over top-25 teams, taking down No. 4 Houston (74-69), No. 5 Iowa State (83-81) and No. 12 North Carolina (85-72). They also won the Maui Invitational with a victory over Memphis.

Auburn’s top players include Johni Broome (20.7 points, 12.9 rebounds per game), Chad Baker-Mazara (12.6 points) and Denver Jones (11.1 points).

Duke is 3-0 all-time against Auburn. The teams last met in the 2018 Maui Invitational.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Opponent: at Louisville

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Noteworthy: One of the country’s traditionally stronger programs, Louisville has scuffled in recent years and hasn’t made the NCAA tournament since 2019. The Cardinals have had a solid 5-2 start to this season, however, with an 89-61 victory over No. 14 Indiana standing as their most impressive win.

Chucky Hepburn (14.6 points), Reyne Smith (13.1) and Kasean Pryor (12.0) have been Louisville’s top scorers so far. This will be the start of Duke’s in-conference play.

