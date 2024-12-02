Kellen Adickes, Lincoln Academy senior: Adickes began his postseason with a gem, shooting a 6-under 66 at the KVAC Class B qualifier. He then placed fourth with an 82 at the Class B championship. During the summer, he tied for 13th at the Maine Am and was second in the junior championship at 6 under.

Michael Bruce, Fort Fairfield senior: Last year, an 18th hole unraveling kept Bruce from winning the Class C title. This year, it was smooth sailing. Bruce shot 5-over 77 in howling winds to win the championship by two shots, and parlayed his success into an 82 at the New England championship.

Jack DeLeo, Thornton Academy senior: The SMAA Player of the Year went 8-0-1 as the Golden Trojans’ No. 1 player, with a scoring average of 35. He shot below 40 every match in the regular season, then tied for fourth with a 79 in the SMAA qualifier and tied for 11th in the state championships with an 81.

Will Farschon, Brunswick senior: The defending Class A champion made a bid for another crown to end his career, shooting 3-over 75 to tie for third. It was part of an excellent fall, as he also took first at the KVAC A qualifier with a 75, and impressed at the New Englands with a 75 that tied him for 14th.

Joe Hansen, Greely junior: Hansen broke out as one of the state’s best players this year, earning a share of the Class A individual title with a 1-under 71. It was no fluke; he shot 76 in cold, rainy conditions days earlier to tie for first in the SMAA qualifier. He’ll be a favorite to capture a second straight title next season.

Jade Haylock, Leavitt senior: Only the second four-time state champion in state history, Haylock repeats as our Girls’ Golfer of the Year. After winning the Maine Women’s Am in July, Haylock took the Class B title with a 77. She had the best girls’ championship score across all three classes – the fourth year in a row she did it.

Carley Iannetta, Falmouth senior: Iannetta finished her career on a high note, shooting an 82 to win the girls’ title at the Class A championship. Iannetta also took 10th at the Maine Women’s Am with rounds of 85, 76 and 83, and tied for second at the Maine Junior Championships with rounds of 80 and 81.

Mick Madden, Cheverus junior: Madden found his form from his freshman year, when he was Class A runner-up. He shot 75 to tie for third in the state championships, leading Cheverus to a runner-up finish, and followed it with a 79 at the New England championship. He also shot 80 in the SMAA qualifier.

Jack Quinn, Gardiner junior: Our choice for Boys’ Golfer of the Year, Quinn finished the season with state and regional titles. He took the Class B crown with a 4-over 76 to lead Gardiner to the championship, and followed it by winning the New England championship with a dazzling 5-under 67.

Marc Twombly, Scarborough senior: Once again, Twombly was at his best in the biggest tournament of the season, shooting 1-under 71 to earn a share of the Class A title two years after winning it outright. With Twombly, who also carded a 78 in the SMAA qualifier, leading the way, Scarborough won its first team title since 2017.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ian Gould, Gardiner: In his first year, Gould led Gardiner to its first state championship in 60 years. His Tigers were the Class B Cinderella, winning the title despite not even making the four-team KVAC shootout. They were the most prepared for the extreme winds on Championship Saturday, finishing as the only team with three players at 86 or better, and it lifted them to victory by 12 shots.

Photo credit: Jack DeLeo by Maureen Grandmaison Photography

