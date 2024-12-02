Thursday, Dec. 5

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, 10 to 11 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Light refreshments will be served. Free. FMI, email jsanderson@mcarthurlibrary.org.

Friday, Dec. 6

“Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn,” 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford. The recent Broadway musical based on the hit 1942 film that starred Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire. $25-$30. FMI, Call 207-282-0849. lsturdivant@roadrunner.com.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Christmas Craft and Vendor Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saco Grange 53, 168 North St., Saco. FMI, call 207-831-5784 or email sacogrange53@gmail.com.

Advertisement

Holly Berry Church Fair, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., United Baptist Church, 318 Main St., Saco. FMI, email ritanjims@gmail.com.

“Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn,” see Dec. 6.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Ferry Beach Winter Craft Fair, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Ferry Beach Retreat & Conference Center, 7 Boardwalk Drive, Saco. Support local artisans, enjoy tasty treats from the Ferry Beach Bake Sale, face painting, kids craft activities, a holiday photo scene and more. Lunch will also be available for purchase. This event is open to the public and free to attend. FMI, visit ferrybeach.org/winter-craft-fair.html.

Monday, Dec. 9

Baking Dec.: The Polar Express, 10 to 11 a.m., The playLOT, 10 West Point Lane 10-219, Biddeford. MEPowered Pastries will once again hold a monthly baking adventure. Cost $40. FMI, email mepoweredpastries@gmail.com.

Advertisement

Wednesday, Dec. 11

York County Republican Committee meeting, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Alfred Town Hall, 16 Saco Road. Social hour with refreshments. Presentation of YCRC donation to Southern York County Toys 4 Tots representative and election of YCRC officers from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Members are asked to bring final donations for Toys for Tots drive and non-perishable food items for the local food pantry. FMI: email communications@yorkgop.org or call 207-468-2395.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, see Dec. 5.

Friday, Dec. 13

“Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn,” see Dec. 6.

Advertisement

Saturday, Dec. 14

Holiday Makers Market Pop-Up, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Lucky Pigeon Brewing Co., 40 Main St., Biddeford. FMI, email admin@millpondceramicsstudio.com.

“Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn,” see Dec. 6

Sunday, Dec. 15

“Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn,” 2 to 4 p.m., see Dec. 6.

Sunday, Dec. 22

AMVETS Charity Public Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., AMVETS Post 1, 147 Alfred St., Biddeford. Choose from a full menu. Every breakfast is “Kitchen Fresh” because it’s made to order. Also breakfast to go. Proceeds from this breakfast will be donated to fund AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary and Sons of AMVETS Squadron 1 local charities. This fall, the breakfasts have generated over $2,000 that were distributed to local charities.

Copy the Story Link