Biddeford residents were alarmed this summer when, asked about regulatory review of the proposed University of New England pier, Biddeford’s mayor responded: “At this point they are holding all the cards. I don’t know how we can get them back to the table.” As if securing project approval was some sort of negotiation, an optional process for UNE but not for all others who submit applications to the city. As if UNE were doing all of us some sort of favor by allowing the city to review the proposal. His position could be summed up with one word: Submission.

Luckily, things have changed. The city manager let UNE know its pier is not approved. And the mayor announced the project cannot escape local review after all.

The university claims they cannot build in an alternate location which does not displace moorings because water depth close enough to shore does not exist. Others who know the river well, vigorously dispute their claim. It is a relief to know that the mayor and city manager are leading the effort to settle this question once and for all. We all look forward to seeing the data. Protect this estuary and keep our river open to all water traffic and protect all moorings.

Chris Stone

Biddeford

Copy the Story Link