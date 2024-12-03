Several years ago, the Bridgton-Lakes Region Rotary Club decided to support local school children in need during the Christmas season. The group contacted the grammar schools and asked how we could help. And that’s how the Christmas Angel Project was born.

Each year since then the club has budgeted for the project and relied on club members and Friends of Rotary to support the project with monetary donations. The following schools – Stevens Brook, Crooked River, Songo Locks and Bridge Crossing provides a list of students by gender and size with their needs, such as: winter coats, snow pants, boots, gloves and hats.

This year the club budgeted $500, but the needs are much greater than what the club can provide. To help with this project, consider donating to the Bridgton-Lakes Region Rotary Club. To donate, send checks to: Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary, P.O. Box 845, Bridgton, ME 04009.

Copy the Story Link