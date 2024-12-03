Even before her senior year, Teanne Ewings had established herself as one of the greats of Maine high school running. There was one thing, though, that she had yet to accomplish.

Though she had earned several regional and state titles in track and field, the Greater Houlton Christian Academy senior hadn’t won any on a cross country course. That changed this fall when she dominated all the way from the County to Cumberland.

“I knew it was my last season, so I just wanted to race the best that I could every meet,” said Ewings, who competes for nearby Houlton High because GHCA does not have a team. “I didn’t PR, but I was still glad with the outcome and all the effort I put in.”

After winning conference, regional and state championships for Houlton/GHCA this fall, Ewings has been selected as the 2024 Varsity Maine Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year.

It was clear Ewings was primed for a big season after what she did as a junior in 2023-24: Posting sub-18-minute times on five occasions in cross country, then winning Class B and New England indoor track titles in the 2-mile, and Class C outdoor titles in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

But as strong as Ewings’ 2023 cross country season was, she placed second behind Ruth White of Orono at the following meets: the Penobscot Valley Conference championship, Class C North regional, Class C state meet, and the New England championship. With White at the University of New Hampshire this fall, it was Ewings’ turn – and she capitalized.

“Those two go back to middle school, and it was a rivalry that was years in the making,” said Houlton/GHCA Coach Chris Rines. “We were worried a little that without Ruth out in front that it might be a little harder, but cross country has been her white whale, kind of, and she was determined to make it happen.”

There were still others who pushed Ewings this year, including senior teammate Natalie Johnson. Johnson finished second to Ewings at the Ellsworth Invitational, the Greater Houlton Border Bash, the PVC championships and the Class C North championships.

“Natalie is one of those kids that’s gotten better and better, and this year I think they really pushed one another,” Rines said. “She was sometimes within 15 to 20 seconds of Teanne finishing. Just having that other person on our team to push her was a huge benefit for Teanne in her training.”

Ewings finished second overall (and first among Maine girls) at the Festival of Champions with a time of 18:16.19. She then won the PVC Small School championship in 18:25.75 and the Class C North title in 18:17.30.

Next came the Class C championships at Twin Brook in Cumberland, which pitted Ewings against the top South runners, Karen Higgins (Boothbay/Wiscasset), Soren Stark-Chessa (Maine Coast Waldorf) and Paige Alexander (Waynflete). Ewings prevailed again, finishing in 18:38.95 to beat Higgins by 22.44 seconds.

“It was definitely really fun to be able to race with all of them,” Ewings said. “Once we got into states, the competition stepped up, and it was great to get to run against them and push each other. They’re great runners.”

Ewings’ time at the state meet was the best of all Maine runners, regardless of class. It happened again Nov. 9 at the New England championships when she finished fourth of 254 runners with a time of 18:17.

Ewings plans to run in college next year, recently returning from a visit to Division I Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. Before that, she wants to close her high school career by defending her state and New England championships in the 2-mile.

“It’s bittersweet; I’m excited, but I’m also sad,” Ewings said. “I’m excited to go to college and be able to run at a higher level, but I’ll definitely miss my teammates, my coaches and the energy that all the high school meets bring. It’s a great community.”

