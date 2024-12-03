JEFFERSON – Blaine Kimball, 86, of Jefferson, passed away on the evening of Nov. 24, 2024, at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, after a period of declining health. Born in Berwick on Dec. 18, 1937, he was the son of Maurice and Miriam (Hurd) Kimball.

Blaine grew up in Berwick, where he attended local schools and graduated from Hebron Academy in 1956. After his graduation, he served in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge in 1963.

﻿In 1964 he married Carol Rice, and together they created a wonderful life and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Blaine worked for Cape Cod Canal Electric for several years before embarking on a 23 year career at Maine Yankee Atomic Plant, where he retired from in 1996.

﻿In retirement, Blaine and Carol enjoyed traveling in Blaine’s Model T. They traveled all across the United States with their Model T, making it to 42 states. Their travels led to making many friends in Ohio who became like family.

﻿Blaine was a Master Mason for over 60 years and belonged to the St. John’s Lodge #51 of Berwick, and was a Shriner for 40 years. He was also a member of the Model T group, the Noken T’s for 20 years, and the American Legion for 46 years.

﻿Blaine was a ham radio operator, he loved working in his garden and sitting on the porch enjoying the summer air. He was an accomplished pianist and singer, and sang with the Townsend Men barbershop quartet for 15 years. He also loved to work on his Model T, and enjoyed teaching his grandkids how to drive it.

﻿Blaine was predeceased by his parents.

﻿He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol; his three children, Karen Cummings and her husband Leon, Kelley Allen and her husband Mark, and Kathleen Peabody and her partner Earnest; grandchildren, Cameron Blake, Brandon Blake, Michaela Peabody, Courteney Peabody, Erik Cummings, Ashleigh Cummings and Allana Cummings; as well as a great-grandson, Collin Blake.

﻿A time of visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, with a Masonic service at 4 p.m, at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A private graveside service will be held at the Hopkins Cemetery in the spring.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting: http://www.StrongHancock.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Shriners Children’s Hospital

Attn: Shriners Children’s

PO Box 947765

Atlanta, GA 30394

