Comedy

Friday 12/6

Nightmares Before Christmas Charity Comedy Showcase: 7:30 p.m., Newscapes Brewing, 163 Washington Ave., Portland. $10. humanitix.com

Saturday 12/7

Rodney Norman: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20-$25. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Thursday 12/12

“Local Legends of Maine Christmas Comedy”: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. blueportlandmaine.org

Friday 12/13 & Saturday 12/14

Shane Torres: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44-$39.82. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Ongoing

“Crowd Source”: Improv with topics from audience members, 7 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5 or free with topic suggestion. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Friday 12/6

Screed Mag presents “Music History Pop-Up”: 5-8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free. space538.org

Through 12/7

“Homescapes | Travelscapes”: Reid and Nina Callanan, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. Free. covestreetarts.com

“Energy In Flux”: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 12/22

“S.N.O.W. ’24”: 3-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Sidle House, 20 Bartol Island Road, Freeport. sidlehouse.com

Through 12/28

“Sparkle”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org

Through 12/31

“Holiday Offerings”: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 1/4

“7”: By the Yarmouth Art Alliance, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

“Light in Every Room”: Gail Spaien and Lynne Drexler, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 1/11

“Lateral Passage”: Jenny Scheu and Tom Ryan, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. Free. covestreetarts.com

Through 1/25

“2024 Holiday Show”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 2/16

“Spark of Life: Abstraction, Microscopy and Discovery”: UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu/art-galleries

Film

Saturday 12/7

“Ernest Cole: Lost and Found”: 1 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

“43 Degrees North” (2024): 2 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

“Wojnarowicz” (2020): 3 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. Free. portlandmuseum.org

Through 12/8

“Dahomey” (2024): French with English subtitles, 2 and 6:45 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org

Sunday 12/8

“Water Women” Mini Film Fest: 3 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

“The Lodger, A Story of the London Fog” (1927): 7 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $15. kinonik.org

Wednesday 12/11 & Thursday 12/12

Salt Institute student short films: 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free, registration strongly encouraged. space538.org

Wednesday 12/11

“Mildred Pierce” (1945): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

Thursday 12/12

Ciclismo Classico Bike Travel Film Festival: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday 12/13-Sunday 12/15

“The End” (2024): 2 and 5:30 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 12/6

Vanessa Jones: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Paul Byrom’s “Christmas From Ireland”: 7:30 p.m., Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland. $36.70. maineirish.com

The Masterstroke Queen Experience: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

The Lox: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $40 advance, $45 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Friday 12/6 & Saturday 12/7

Portland Community Chorus: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, South Portland High School, 637 Highland Ave. $15 suggested donation. portlandcommunitychorus.org

Saturday 12/7

“Barroom Messiah”: Handel’s “The Messiah” sing-along, 3:30 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Admission by donation. blueportlandmaine.org

ALBA Musik; Lindsey Bourassa: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $20 advance, $23 at door, pay-what-you-can available. mayostreetarts.org

Blues on Sunday; Nelson Checkoway; Per Hanson; Jon Ross: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Sophie Patenaude; Yellowhouse: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Admission by donation. blueportlandmaine.org

Mallett Brothers Band: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Shutdown Brown: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Socks in the Frying Pan: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Tony Malaby: 8 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $29.50. porttix.com

Sunday 12/8

Brad Terry; Peter Herman: 4 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Christmas sing-along: 4 p.m., St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 396 Gilman Road, Yarmouth. Free. stbartsyarmouth.org

Monday 12/9

Juvenile: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $45 advance, $55 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Tuesday 12/10

Christmas Coastal Winds concert: 6:30 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org

“Fairytale of New York”: Irish-inspired Christmas concert, 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35-$65. statetheatreportland.com

“Songwriters in the Round”: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Admission by donation. blueportlandmaine.org

Wednesday 12/11

Daughtry: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $49.50 advance, $55 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Primrose; Adulting; Dear Maryanne: 7:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $13 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Thursday 12/12

POP Annual Fundraiser: Benefits Portland Ovations, 7 p.m., Ocean Gateway, 70 Ocean Gateway Pier, Portland. $100. portlandovations.org

Cassie and Maggie: 7:30 p.m., Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland. $25-$35. maineirish.com

Danny Bedrosian & Secret Army; The Womps: 7:30 p.m., Oxbow Blending and Bottling, 49 Washington St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. oxbowbeer.com

Rubblebucket: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Friday 12/13

“A Songwriter’s Christmas”: Portion of sales benefit Gift of Music Project, 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. blueportlandmaine.org

Van Voorst Jazz Trio: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Karly Hartzman of Wednesday; Cryogeyser (solo): 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. space538.org

“Birth-Tay Party”: Taylor Swift dance party, 9:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 12/13-Sunday 12/15

Maine Gay Men’s Chorus Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, South Portland High School, 637 Highland Ave. $20 advance, $25 at door. mainegaymenschorus.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip-hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Friday 12/6

“Another Evening at Dave’s Sauna”: 7 and 9 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $30 advance, $34 at door. 18-plus. thehillarts.me

Saturday 12/7

“Dragology: Feelin’ Frosty”: Drag performance, 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $19 at door. 18-plus. thehillarts.me

Saturday 12/7-Sunday 12/29

“Winnie-the-Pooh”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, with other times, ASL-interpreted shows at 11 a.m. Dec. 7 and 14, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20. kitetails.org/winniethepooh

Through 12/8

Maine State Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”: 2 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $28-$88. porttix.com

Sunday 12/8

“Andy Happel’s Holiday Hootenanny”: Music and comedy, 2 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door, $13 ages 13 and under. thehillarts.me

Thursday 12/12-Sunday 12/22

“Holly Jolly Follies”: Burlesque, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $30. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 donation based with registration required. 18-plus. thehillarts.me

Friday 12/13 & Sunday 12/15

“Magic of Christmas”: Aerial and acrobat performance with music, 2 p.m. Friday preview concert, 11 a.m. Sunday family-friendly show, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $15-$102. porttix.com

Through 12/22

“A Christmas Carol, the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $30, $25 seniors and students ages 17 and under. lyricmusictheater.org

“Humbug! A Spirited Christmas Carol Gone Wrong”: 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Footlights Theater, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Through 12/23

“A Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Dec. 23, Footlights Theater, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Through 12/24

“Snow Queen”: 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, noon Sundays, variety of other times, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $25-$70. Senior, student and children discounts. portlandstage.org

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: Monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

Writing/Authors

Tuesday 12/10

Alan Lightman author/photographer talk: “The Miraculous from the Material,” 6 p.m., Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. $10. printbookstore.com

Wednesday 12/11

Laura Dave author talk: “The Night We Lost Him,” 2 p.m., virtual via Zoom, hosted by Topsham Public Library. libraryc.org/topshamlibrary

David Florig author talk: “The Shattered Curling Stone,” 3:30 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Registration required. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org

Laura Poppick author talk: “Strata: Stories from Deep Time,” 7 p.m., hybrid online and at Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Ongoing

Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com

Books a la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org

Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org

Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org

Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups

Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org

Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org

South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group

Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org

Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org

