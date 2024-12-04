Comedy
Friday 12/6
Nightmares Before Christmas Charity Comedy Showcase: 7:30 p.m., Newscapes Brewing, 163 Washington Ave., Portland. $10. humanitix.com
Saturday 12/7
Rodney Norman: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $20-$25. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Thursday 12/12
“Local Legends of Maine Christmas Comedy”: 8 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. blueportlandmaine.org
Friday 12/13 & Saturday 12/14
Shane Torres: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $29.44-$39.82. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Ongoing
“Crowd Source”: Improv with topics from audience members, 7 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays, Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $5 or free with topic suggestion. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Friday 12/6
Screed Mag presents “Music History Pop-Up”: 5-8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free. space538.org
Through 12/7
“Homescapes | Travelscapes”: Reid and Nina Callanan, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. Free. covestreetarts.com
“Energy In Flux”: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org
Through 12/22
“S.N.O.W. ’24”: 3-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Sidle House, 20 Bartol Island Road, Freeport. sidlehouse.com
Through 12/28
“Sparkle”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org
Through 12/31
“Holiday Offerings”: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com
Through 1/4
“7”: By the Yarmouth Art Alliance, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
“Light in Every Room”: Gail Spaien and Lynne Drexler, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Through 1/11
“Lateral Passage”: Jenny Scheu and Tom Ryan, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Cove Street Arts, 71 Cove St., Portland. Free. covestreetarts.com
Through 1/25
“2024 Holiday Show”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
Through 2/16
“Spark of Life: Abstraction, Microscopy and Discovery”: UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. library.une.edu/art-galleries
Film
Saturday 12/7
“Ernest Cole: Lost and Found”: 1 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org
“43 Degrees North” (2024): 2 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org
“Wojnarowicz” (2020): 3 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. Free. portlandmuseum.org
Through 12/8
“Dahomey” (2024): French with English subtitles, 2 and 6:45 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org
Sunday 12/8
“Water Women” Mini Film Fest: 3 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org
“The Lodger, A Story of the London Fog” (1927): 7 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $15. kinonik.org
Wednesday 12/11 & Thursday 12/12
Salt Institute student short films: 7 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free, registration strongly encouraged. space538.org
Wednesday 12/11
“Mildred Pierce” (1945): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org
Thursday 12/12
Ciclismo Classico Bike Travel Film Festival: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Friday 12/13-Sunday 12/15
“The End” (2024): 2 and 5:30 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, noon and 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $6. portlandmuseum.org
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Music
Friday 12/6
Vanessa Jones: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Paul Byrom’s “Christmas From Ireland”: 7:30 p.m., Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland. $36.70. maineirish.com
The Masterstroke Queen Experience: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
The Lox: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $40 advance, $45 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Friday 12/6 & Saturday 12/7
Portland Community Chorus: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, South Portland High School, 637 Highland Ave. $15 suggested donation. portlandcommunitychorus.org
Saturday 12/7
“Barroom Messiah”: Handel’s “The Messiah” sing-along, 3:30 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Admission by donation. blueportlandmaine.org
ALBA Musik; Lindsey Bourassa: 7 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. $20 advance, $23 at door, pay-what-you-can available. mayostreetarts.org
Blues on Sunday; Nelson Checkoway; Per Hanson; Jon Ross: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Sophie Patenaude; Yellowhouse: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Admission by donation. blueportlandmaine.org
Mallett Brothers Band: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Shutdown Brown: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Socks in the Frying Pan: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20. onelongfellowsquare.com
Tony Malaby: 8 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $29.50. porttix.com
Sunday 12/8
Brad Terry; Peter Herman: 4 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Christmas sing-along: 4 p.m., St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 396 Gilman Road, Yarmouth. Free. stbartsyarmouth.org
Monday 12/9
Juvenile: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $45 advance, $55 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Tuesday 12/10
Christmas Coastal Winds concert: 6:30 p.m., Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org
“Fairytale of New York”: Irish-inspired Christmas concert, 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $35-$65. statetheatreportland.com
“Songwriters in the Round”: 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Admission by donation. blueportlandmaine.org
Wednesday 12/11
Daughtry: 7 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $49.50 advance, $55 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Primrose; Adulting; Dear Maryanne: 7:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $10 advance, $13 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Thursday 12/12
POP Annual Fundraiser: Benefits Portland Ovations, 7 p.m., Ocean Gateway, 70 Ocean Gateway Pier, Portland. $100. portlandovations.org
Cassie and Maggie: 7:30 p.m., Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland. $25-$35. maineirish.com
Danny Bedrosian & Secret Army; The Womps: 7:30 p.m., Oxbow Blending and Bottling, 49 Washington St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. oxbowbeer.com
Rubblebucket: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Friday 12/13
“A Songwriter’s Christmas”: Portion of sales benefit Gift of Music Project, 7 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. blueportlandmaine.org
Van Voorst Jazz Trio: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Karly Hartzman of Wednesday; Cryogeyser (solo): 8 p.m., SPACE, 538 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. space538.org
“Birth-Tay Party”: Taylor Swift dance party, 9:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $12. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Friday 12/13-Sunday 12/15
Maine Gay Men’s Chorus Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, South Portland High School, 637 Highland Ave. $20 advance, $25 at door. mainegaymenschorus.com
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org
Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip-hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Friday 12/6
“Another Evening at Dave’s Sauna”: 7 and 9 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $30 advance, $34 at door. 18-plus. thehillarts.me
Saturday 12/7
“Dragology: Feelin’ Frosty”: Drag performance, 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $19 at door. 18-plus. thehillarts.me
Saturday 12/7-Sunday 12/29
“Winnie-the-Pooh”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, with other times, ASL-interpreted shows at 11 a.m. Dec. 7 and 14, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20. kitetails.org/winniethepooh
Through 12/8
Maine State Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”: 2 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 7, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $28-$88. porttix.com
Sunday 12/8
“Andy Happel’s Holiday Hootenanny”: Music and comedy, 2 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door, $13 ages 13 and under. thehillarts.me
Thursday 12/12-Sunday 12/22
“Holly Jolly Follies”: Burlesque, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $30. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 donation based with registration required. 18-plus. thehillarts.me
Friday 12/13 & Sunday 12/15
“Magic of Christmas”: Aerial and acrobat performance with music, 2 p.m. Friday preview concert, 11 a.m. Sunday family-friendly show, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $15-$102. porttix.com
Through 12/22
“A Christmas Carol, the Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Lyric Music Theater, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland. $30, $25 seniors and students ages 17 and under. lyricmusictheater.org
“Humbug! A Spirited Christmas Carol Gone Wrong”: 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Footlights Theater, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Through 12/23
“A Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Dec. 23, Footlights Theater, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Through 12/24
“Snow Queen”: 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, noon Sundays, variety of other times, Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. $25-$70. Senior, student and children discounts. portlandstage.org
Ongoing
Balderdash Academy On The Air: Monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. thehillarts.me
Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden
Writing/Authors
Tuesday 12/10
Alan Lightman author/photographer talk: “The Miraculous from the Material,” 6 p.m., Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland. $10. printbookstore.com
Wednesday 12/11
Laura Dave author talk: “The Night We Lost Him,” 2 p.m., virtual via Zoom, hosted by Topsham Public Library. libraryc.org/topshamlibrary
David Florig author talk: “The Shattered Curling Stone,” 3:30 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road. Registration required. falmouthmemoriallibrary.org
Laura Poppick author talk: “Strata: Stories from Deep Time,” 7 p.m., hybrid online and at Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org
Ongoing
Blurb Club in Mechanics’ Hall: Noon, every other Thursday, Congress Square Park, or Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, in bad weather. Informal book discussions for adults and seniors. Hosted by Portland Public Library. portlandlibrary.com
Books a la Carte: 2 p.m., third Tuesday, book and author discussions, no assigned reading. People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Books and Brews: 6 p.m., first Wednesday, Flight Deck Brewing, Brunswick Landing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Books on Tap: 4:30 p.m., third Monday, Sea Dog Brewing Co., 3 Cabela Boulevard, Scarborough. Hosted by Scarborough Public Library. tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org, scarboroughlibrary.org
Civil War Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, monthly, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
Free e-Books: Free military history, African-American history and Latino history downloads at ebooksforstudents.org.
Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. to noon, second Saturday, Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. emma@topshamlibrary.org, topshamlibrary.org
Guerilla Poetry Whoop: 6:30 p.m., second Thursday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Thomas Memorial Library. thomasmemoriallibrary.org
Just Desserts Mystery Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., second Tuesday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
LGBTQ+ Book Group for adults: 6 p.m., second Monday, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Registration required. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Monday Afternoon Book Group: 1 p.m., first Monday, hybrid via Zoom and at Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/book-groups
Preservation Pages: 6 p.m., monthly, various locations in Greater Portland. portlandlandmarks.org
Social Topics in Literature Book Group: 6:30-8 p.m., second Wednesday, virtual via Zoom. Registration required. Hosted by Prince Memorial Library. princememorial.org
South Portland Public Library Writers’ Group: 2-4 p.m., first and third Saturdays via Zoom. No experience necessary. Registration required. southportlandlibrary.com/writers-group
Thursday Afternoon Book Group: 3-4:30 p.m., last Thursday. To register, email emanning@cumberlandmaine.com. Prince Memorial Library, 266 Main St., Cumberland. princememorial.org
Write On Writers: 1 p.m., Wednesdays, People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. peopleplusmaine.org
To contribute an item to the Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net, click the Calendar heading and click Add Event.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.