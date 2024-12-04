Many of us love to take regular walks either to soak in the beauty of nature or to get in some exercise. This month Libby Memorial Library in Old Orchard Beach, along with many other local organizations, businesses and artists, are working to bring you another wonderful reason for enjoying a walk. That reason being the opportunity to appreciate and support local artists and businesses while going about your walk.

This Saturday, Dec. 7, the Annual Art Walk returns for a fourth year. No, an art walk doesn’t mean you have to time your walk with a Dali melting watch. It’s an opportunity to check out many fine local businesses like Beachology, Dockside Jewelers and Cottage Designs. You can also grab a warm drink or a bite to eat at Cafe 64 or Ocean Perk or get a weekend read here at Libby Memorial Library. Also along the route be sure to stop by the Ocean Park Artist Collective at 71 Seaside Avenue and the Makers Pop Up at 90 Seaview Avenue. The Art Walk starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and runs until 3 p.m. in the afternoon.

Another way to get into the holiday spirit is by visiting the library and taking a tag off our Angel Tree through Dec. 13. Each tag has a child’s name on it. We ask that you purchase at least one toy and an item of clothing for that child. Leave all your gifts unwrapped in a gift bag. You will also need to include the angel tag code on the gift tag. Gifts are to be dropped off at the Salvation Army location at 2 6th Street in Old Orchard Beach. If shopping online please have the gifts delivered to the Salvation Army’s 6th Street address.

There’s holiday fun mixed with science Saturday Dec. 14 at 10:45 a.m. when sound and music will be the theme of this month’s STEAM Saturday. We also have our Homeschool Hangouts every Friday at 12:30 p.m. which give local homeschoolers a chance to socialize in a fun and educational setting.

Before we finish, we’d like to inform you that the library will be closed at 5 p.m. on Dec. 11 and will reopen at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 due to library related meetings and events. We also want to remind you to be sure to check our website, ooblibrary.org or our Facebook Page for inclement weather closings and updates on our various programs and events.

